A year ago, the margins at the top of the Columbia Basin Big Nine were incredibly tight.
Everybody expects more of the same this season.
Moses Lake, which was 0-10 just two years earlier, vaulted to the top under first-year coach Brett Jay, whose balanced offense was led by quarterback Brock Clark, the league’s co-MVP as a junior.
The Mavericks — the school has scrapped its former mascot name — ran the table with a 6-0 record and it was hard-earned. Moses Lake defeated league runner-up Eastmont 21-13 and third-place Sunnyside 23-22, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with 11 seconds left.
A week after the loss at Moses Lake, Sunnyside ultimately missed out on the playoffs with a 31-26 loss to Eastmont despite rolling up over 500 yards against the Wildcats.
So the CBBN’s two state berths were decided by three one-possession games.
This season the league will no longer have direct berths into the Class 4A state playoffs and will join the Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference in Week 10 crossovers to determine Eastern Washington’s state qualifiers.
This means one less nonleague game for everybody and league games starting in Week 3.
MOSES LAKE: Clark contributed 2,130 yards and 20 touchdowns in the air and eight more scores on the ground to last year’s title run, but Kyson Thomas contributed from everywhere. As a sophomore, Thomas caught 44 passes and was all-league at wide receiver, defensive back and on kick returns.
The Mavericks, whose eight returning all-leaguers are the most in the CBBN, aren’t shy with scheduling, facing Kamiakin and Central Valley in September.
SUNNYSIDE: Marshall Lobbestael takes over for his brother John, who built the program into an annual contender and left it in fine shape. Yes, the Grizzlies graduated three-year quarterback Logan Rodriguez and power back Myles Newhouse, but returning all-leaguers are spread through the offense and defense.
Any offense that contains Brent Maldonado and Noah McNair, who combined for 128 catches, 1,855 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, is going to be potent. Especially with all-league returners Santiago Casas and Julian Chavez on the line.
EASTMONT: The Wildcats graduated 12 senior starters off last year’s state-qualifying crew, but they return the two workhorse running backs from a ball-control ground attack that averaged 33 points in six league games.
Gunnar Peterson and Austin Ruffins scored the bulk of Eastmont’s touchdowns last year, and Gael Gonzalez is the returning leader of the CBBN’s offensive line of the year.
WEST VALLEY: The Rams are installing a run-n-shoot offense for senior quarterback Skyler Cassel, a three-year starter who has a blend of veteran and first-year receivers to work with. They also have a monster inside with Izaya Magana, a first-team lineman both ways as a sophomore.
West Valley, which has a trip to Alaska in Week 2, will score points but needs to shore up its defense, which yielded 104 points to ML and Eastmont in the final two games last year.
EISENHOWER: The Cadets return four defensive all-leaguers, including Davis transfer Demetrius Corbray in the secondary. Coach Gary Jimenez enters his ninth season with two versatile veterans — two-way all-leaguer Javon Davis and David Aguilar, who earned all-CBBN honors at three positions a year ago.
After a trip to Vancouver to open against Evergreen, Eisenhower hosts Sedro-Woolley for a Saturday matinee on Sept. 10. S-W is ranked No. 6 in SBLive’s 2A preseason poll.
DAVIS: Fourth-year coach Jay Dumas graduated heart-and-soul standout Ricardo Acevedo, but quarterback Jason Chavez found his groove late last season as a sophomore with six touchdown passes in his last three games and Morgan Rodriguez is an experienced running back.
Dumas has fostered the gritty culture he’s been aiming for as the Pirates won four games last season — their most since 2015 — and fought for double-overtime victories over Wenatchee and Eisenhower.
WENATCHEE: After winning nine games in 2019, the Panthers are still rebuilding after managing just one victory in each of the last two seasons. It starts with the offense, which scored more than 14 points just twice last year.
Wenatchee has a big challenge right out of the gate, playing its first three games on the road and that includes a CBBN opener at rival Eastmont on Sept. 16.
