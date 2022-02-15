WENATCHEE — Laiken Hill's 13 points and seven steals led West Valley's girls to a 45-32 win over Wenatchee in a CBBN tiebreaker playoff on Monday.
Sophi Kraft scored all nine of her points in the second half and Ellie Tweedy grabbed 15 rebounds for the Rams, who earned the No. 5 seed and will play at Davis on Wednesday in a district play-in game at 6 p.m.
Eastmont claimed the No. 6 seed and will play at Sunnyside on Wednesday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 13, Morford 0, Tweedy 6, Bell 6, Bremerman 9, Betterton 2, Hatfield 0, Sophi Kraft 9, Steiner 0.
WENATCHEE — Dore 0, Schoengarth 2, Volyn 6, Wabionski 0, Bates 0, Blauman 8, Delvo 4, Oate 9, Schoengarte 3.
West Valley=8=9=14=15=—=45
Wenatchee=7=6=15=4=—=32
WV highlights: Hill 7 stls; Paige Bremerman 11 rebs; Ellie Tweedy 15 rebs.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 60, EPHRATA 36: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey scored 15 points and dished out seven assists while Catalina Castro added a game-high 16 points for the Greyhounds, who led 15-4 after one quarter in the loser-out game. They advanced to Wednesday's loser-out game at Othello.
EPHRATA — Laugen 2, Hagy 8, Farias 0, Lopez 0, Soto 0, Evenson 6, A. Mills 8, H. Mills 9, Alvarez 2.
GRANDVIEW — Catalina Castro 16, Black 3, Trevino 8, Gutierrez 0, Jazmine Richey 15, Castilleja 2, D. Medina 2, Olivarez 0, A. Medina 3, Copeland 0, Benitez 5, Ledesma 6.
Ephrata=4=12=4=16=—=36
Grandview=15=14=18=13=—=60
Grandview highlights: Richey 7 assts; Natalee Trevino 7 rebs.
-
OTHELLO 41, EAST VALLEY 25: At Othello, Maddie Trujillo scored 10 points to lead the Red Devils in a loser-out game.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 5, Maddie Trujillo 10, C. Mendoza 0, Taylor 0, Goodell 2, Wright 5, Morrison 0, Elder 3, Sylve 0.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 0, J. Pruneda 2, Annalee Coronado 14, Trinidad 0, Perez 6, Simpson 0, Garza 2, Andrade 9, Guzman 4, Veliz 0, E. Pruneda 4.
East Valley=7=3=8=7=—=25
Othello=13=8=11=9=—=41
-
BOYS
EWAC DISTRICT
WHITE SWAN 60, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 46: At White Swan, the Cougars led 32-12 at half in a loser-out game and Roger Valdez posted a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Dion Rodriguez scored a team-high 11 for White Swan, which will play for a regional berth in another loser-out game at Mabton on Thursday.
WALLA WALLA — Parks 5, Schimpf 4, Jasiah Heredia 12, Nishi 5, Oetmen 0, Travis Lyford 15, Underhill 2, Jansen 3.
WHITE SWAN — Dion Rodriguez 11, Gleason 3, Roger Valdez 10, Hamilton 6, Blodgett 7, Ryan 2, Talon Hull 10, Lawrence 2, Bill 9, Haggerty 0, Shavehead 0.
Walla Walla vALLEY=7=5=11=23=—=46
White Swan=20=12=16=12=—=60
WS highlights: Valdez 10 rebs, 5 assts; Ethan Hamilton 5 assts, 5 stls.
