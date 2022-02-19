CLASS 4A
First: Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside), 132; EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside), 145.
Second: Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside), 138.
Third: Mateo Escobar (Eisenhower), 152.
Fourth: Miguel Valdez (Sunnyside), 126; Markus Almaguer (Sunnyside), 145; Caleb Braswell (West Valley), 195.
Fifth: Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside), 106; Damien Gama (Eisenhower), 220.
Sixth: Jesus Alcala (Davis), 113; John Rendon (Sunnyside), 160; Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside), 285.
Seventh: Samuel Gonzalez (Sunnyside), 132.
Eighth: Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside), 106; Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside), 138.
CLASS 2A
First: Jesse Salinas (Selah), 145.
Second: Evan Benitez (Grandview), 126; Francisco Ayala (Ellensburg), 145; Alonzo Lopez (Selah), 152; Nehemiah Medrano (Prosser), 182; Donald Schmidt (Selah), 195.
Third: Judah Yates (Selah), 170; Gerald Schmidt (Selah), 182.
Fourth: Jack Eylar (Ellensburg), 120; Ethan Garza (Selah), 160.
Fifth: Nelson Titan (Selah), 220; Michael Ray (Selah), 285.
Seventh: Mason Martin (Selah), 113; Logan Stolen (Ellensburg), 195.
Eighth: Julian Sanchez (Grandview), 138; Anthony Ramos (Grandview), 220.
CLASS 1A
First: Adan Estrada (Toppenish), 106; Luis Barajas (Wapato), 113; Miguel Torrez (Toppenish), 120; Kiyanno Zuniga (Toppenish), 126; Marcos Torrez (Toppenish), 132; Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 138; Jermiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 145; Mitch Helgert (Naches Valley), 152; Abel Nava (Toppenish), 160; Kaiden Kintner (Toppenish), 170; Joshua Luna (Toppenish), 195; Rocco Clark (Toppenish), 285.
Second: Julian Godina (Toppenish), 106, Miguel Torrez (Toppenish), 120; Seth Ordaz (Toppenish), 152; Darrell Leslie (Toppenish), 195; Anthony Nava (Toppenish), 220.
Third: Noeh Martinez (Wapato), 113; Juan Escamilla (Toppenish), 152.
Fourth: Hudson Garcia (Zillah), 145.
Fifth: Julio Brizuela (Wapato), 132; Luis Mendoza (Toppenish), 160; Aiden Ford (Zillah), 182.
Sixth: Gavin George (Naches Valley), 120; Armando John (Toppenish), 182.
CLASS 2B
First: Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 113; Jose Toscano (Granger), 126; Lionel Castro (Granger), 145; Cody Northwind (Granger), 152; Conan Northwind (Granger), 170; Gage Cook (Granger), 285.
Second: Bryce Waddell (Goldendale), 126; Tony Rios (Kittitas), 132; Ricky Cisneros (Granger), 182.
Third: Matthew Gray (Goldendale), 132.
Fourth: Noah Berger (Granger), 106; Josiah Skindzier (Kittitas), 145; Marcos Velazquez (Mabton), 285.
GIRLS
First: Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 106; Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (Toppenish), 155.
Second: Mia Zuniga (Toppenish), 110; Makayla Torres (Toppenish), 235
Third: Lexie Garza (Wapato), 130; Jocelyn Velasco (Toppenish), 145.
Fourth: Alexxus Ramos (Sunnyside), 110; Kali Watson (Goldendale), 130; Ruby Clark (Toppenish), 135; MaryAnn Reyes (Toppenish), 140; Celeste Limon (Eisenhower), 145.
Sixth: Cami Anderson (Prosser), 120.
Seventh: Kendra Perez (Toppenish), 115; Cassandra Hernandez (West Valley), 135.
