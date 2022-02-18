TACOMA — Sunnyside's duel with Chiawana for the Class 4A state wrestling title is no longer a prediction — it's full-on happening.
And Toppenish's side-by-side race between its boys and girls squad to reach the top of the team podium was in high speed during Friday's first rounds of competition at the 33rd Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome.
All Valley teams in the trophy mix must feel good about Friday's competition, including Selah in 2A and Granger in 2B. In all, 52 of the Valley's 115 state qualifiers have advanced to Saturday's semifinals.
Sunnyside, which was a close second to Chiawana here two years ago, qualified five for Saturday's 4A semifinals. The Riverhawks got seven in but narrowly lead the deeper Grizzlies, 80.5-79. Davis, Eisenhower and West Valley will also be represented in the 4A semis.
Toppenish's boys brought a state-high 19 to the 1A championships and 15 of them advanced to the semifinals, including two at 106, 152 and 195 pounds. With so much still to go, the Wildcats already have a triple-digit lead with 164.5 points. Lakeside sits in second with 57. Naches Valley, Zillah and Wapato also have 1A semifinalists.
Toppenish's girls opened a 97-85.5 lead over White River and qualified five for Saturday's semifinals. White River has four in the semifinals, which includes qualifiers from Eisenhower, Wapato and Goldendale.
In the 2A tournament, Orting, W.F. West, Othello and Selah have pulled away in the chase for trophies and the Vikings advanced a solid six into the semifinals. Ellensburg, Grandview and Prosser also have wrestlers in the title brackets.
In Class 2B, top-ranked Granger advanced seven into Saturday's championship finals in the eight-entry brackets. The Spartans scored 127.5 points on the first day for a 10-point lead over second-ranked rival Tonasket, which has six in the finals.
Competition resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. Brackets are posted at www.wiaa.com
LOCAL SEMIFINALISTS
Class 4A
Sunnyside: Jayden Jasso (106), Alejandro Fernandez (132), Christopher Villanueva (138), EJ Villanueva (145), John Rendon (160). Davis: Jesus Alcala (113). Eisenhower: Mateo Escobar (152). West Valley: Caleb Braswell (195).
Class 2A
Selah: Jesse Salinas (145), Alonzo Lopez (152), Judah Yates (170), Jerry Schmidt (182), Donald Schmidt (195), Michael Ray (285). Grandview: Evan Benitez (126). Ellensburg: Francisco Ayala (145). Prosser: Nehemiah Medrano (182).
Class 1A
Toppenish: Julian Godina (106), Adan Estrada (106), Miguel Torrez (120), Kiyanno Zuniga (126), Marcos Torrez (132), Horacio Godinez (138), Jermiah Zuniga (145), Juan Escamilla (152), Seth Ordaz (152), Abel Nava (160), Kaiden Kintner (170), Joshua Luna (195), Darrell Leslie (195), Anthony Nava (220), Rocco Clark (285). Wapato: Luis Barajas (113). Zillah: Hudson Garcia (145). Naches Valley: Mitch Helgert (152).
Class 2B
Championship finals — Granger: Oscar Alvarez (113), Jose Toscano (126), Lionel Castro (145), Cody Northwind (152), Conan Northwind (170), Ricky Cisneros (182), Gage Cook (285). Goldendale: Bryce Waddell (126). Kittitas: Tony Rios (132).
Girls
Toppenish: Isabella Morales (100), Mia Zuniga (110), Jocelyn Velasco (145), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155), Makayla Torres (235). Eisenhower: Celeste Limon (145). Wapato: Lexie Garza (130). Goldendale: Kali Watson (130).
