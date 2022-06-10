Eisenhower graduate Jonas Price ran a personal-best 8:47.66 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Portland Track Festival Friday night.
The Oklahoma State runner who just completed his sophomore collegiate season finished 15th in the High Performance race. He ended his season by shattering his personal-best of 8:53, a mark set in early May.
Price finished third at his final 4A state championships as a junior in the 3200, less than two seconds behind Mt. Si senior Joe Waskom. Now a sophomore at Washington, Waskom won the 1500 at Friday’s NCAA championships with a time of 3:45.58.
Pepsi
Pak routs Bellingham
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak rolled to a 13-1 win over Bellingham in a league game Friday night at Archer Park.
John Sullivan went 3 for 4 to lead the Pak offense, contributing a double and three RBI. Cade Gibson added two hits and two RBI for Yakima Valley.
Adam Goodrich also had two hits to help the Pak improve to 4-1. They’ll play Columbia Basin Sunday to conclude round-robin play at Archer Park followed by the third-place and championship games of the Mike Hagert Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Beetles drop tourney opener
SELAH — An early two-run lead didn’t last in the Yakima Beetles’ 13-3 run-rule loss to the Columbia Basin River Dogs Saturday afternoon at Archer Park.
Stevan Rodriguez doubled and scored to lead off the opening game of the Mike Hagert Memorial Baseball Tournament. The Beetles are scheduled to play the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak at 7:30 Saturday, followed by Bellingham Sunday morning and then either the third-place game or the championship in the afternoon.
Yakima fell to 2-6 on the season.
Yakima highlights: Stevan Rodriguez 1-3, 2b, run.
UNAFFILIATED
BASEBALL
Yakima Lightning 11, Patriots 11
Highlights: Justus Barker (P) 2-2, run, 3 RBI; D Rios 1-2, 2b, run; J Royce 1-1, 2b, 3 runs.
