LOS ANGELES — Yakima native Cooper Kupp picked up two more awards for his historic season at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night.
He became just the second wide receiver ever to win the ESPY for best NFL player and added the best championship performance ESPY for his efforts in leading the Los Angeles Rams to their first Super Bowl win in 23 years. Kupp finished third in the league’s MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, but he beat out Rodgers, T.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor for the ESPY.
1 of 9
Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) the game MVP celebrates a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) eyes a touchdown pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) attempts to tackle during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) the game MVP celebrates a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
APTOPIX Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) eyes a touchdown pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) attempts to tackle during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
APTOPIX Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
“This is a team award,” Kupp said after accepting the award for best championship performance on ESPN’s broadcast. “I just feel so blessed to be able to play this game with such incredible football players, coaches that put us in great positions.”
No one could stop the former Davis graduate as he caught 15 touchdown passes and set franchise records with 138 receptions 1,829 yards receiving. Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and became the first player ever to record 90 receiving yards in 12 straight games and 15 times in one season.
That success continued into the playoffs, when Kupp caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in a divisional game win over Tampa Bay, followed by 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 NFC championship win over San Francisco.
Finally, in his first Super Bowl, Kupp caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The second one from one yard out came with just 1:25 left, capping off a 79-yard touchdown drive that included two other completions to Kupp and a seven-yard run by the 6-foot-2 wideout on 4th and 1.
Along with the Super Bowl MVP award, Kupp also won the AP offensive player of the year award and the Committee of 101’s NFC offensive player of the year. In June, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $80 million, giving him $110 million over the next five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.