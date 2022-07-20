All Star Game Baseball

Yakima native Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams accepts the award for best championship performance for Super Bowl LVI at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Mark Terrill, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Yakima native Cooper Kupp picked up two more awards for his historic season at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night.

He became just the second wide receiver ever to win the ESPY for best NFL player and added the best championship performance ESPY for his efforts in leading the Los Angeles Rams to their first Super Bowl win in 23 years. Kupp finished third in the league’s MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, but he beat out Rodgers, T.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor for the ESPY.

“This is a team award,” Kupp said after accepting the award for best championship performance on ESPN’s broadcast. “I just feel so blessed to be able to play this game with such incredible football players, coaches that put us in great positions.”

No one could stop the former Davis graduate as he caught 15 touchdown passes and set franchise records with 138 receptions 1,829 yards receiving. Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and became the first player ever to record 90 receiving yards in 12 straight games and 15 times in one season.

That success continued into the playoffs, when Kupp caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in a divisional game win over Tampa Bay, followed by 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 NFC championship win over San Francisco.

Finally, in his first Super Bowl, Kupp caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The second one from one yard out came with just 1:25 left, capping off a 79-yard touchdown drive that included two other completions to Kupp and a seven-yard run by the 6-foot-2 wideout on 4th and 1.

Along with the Super Bowl MVP award, Kupp also won the AP offensive player of the year award and the Committee of 101’s NFC offensive player of the year. In June, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $80 million, giving him $110 million over the next five years.

