CBBN
Eastmont at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at Davis, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Prosser at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Ellensburg at Othello, 7 p.m.
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Toppenish, 7 p.m.
Zillah at Wapato, 7 p.m.
EWAC West
Cle Elum at Kittitas, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Rogers-Spokane at Selah, 6 p.m. (Follow @LukeTScribe for updates)
Wahluke at La Salle, 7 p.m.
---
STATEWIDE SCORES
Thursday
Auburn 44, Todd Beamer 26
Auburn Mountainview 62, Kent Meridian 7
Bothell 46, Blanchet 21
Cascade Christian 46, Vashon Island 3
Columbia River 16, Washougal 13
East Valley (Spokane) 26, Pullman 20
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 0
Interlake 14, Lindbergh 10
Mt. Spokane 38, University 13
North Kitsap 32, Bainbridge 0
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40, Washington School For The Deaf 26
Olympia 35, Bethel 34
River Ridge 36, Capital 14
River View 66, Dayton/Waitsburg 0
Silas 44, Newport-Bellevue 0
Steilacoom 57, Clover Park 0
Warden 34, Tri-Cities Prep 20
White River 48, Franklin Pierce 6
