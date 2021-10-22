CBBN

Eastmont at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at Davis, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Prosser at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Ellensburg at Othello, 7 p.m.

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Toppenish, 7 p.m.

Zillah at Wapato, 7 p.m.

EWAC West

Cle Elum at Kittitas, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Rogers-Spokane at Selah, 6 p.m. (Follow @LukeTScribe for updates)

Wahluke at La Salle, 7 p.m.

---

STATEWIDE SCORES

Thursday

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

Auburn 44, Todd Beamer 26

Auburn Mountainview 62, Kent Meridian 7

Bothell 46, Blanchet 21

Cascade Christian 46, Vashon Island 3

Columbia River 16, Washougal 13

East Valley (Spokane) 26, Pullman 20

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 0

Interlake 14, Lindbergh 10

Mt. Spokane 38, University 13

North Kitsap 32, Bainbridge 0

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40, Washington School For The Deaf 26

Olympia 35, Bethel 34

River Ridge 36, Capital 14

River View 66, Dayton/Waitsburg 0

Silas 44, Newport-Bellevue 0

Steilacoom 57, Clover Park 0

Warden 34, Tri-Cities Prep 20

White River 48, Franklin Pierce 6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment