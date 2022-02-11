CONNELL — Junior KK Bass hit four 3-pointers, scored 28 points and added five steals to lead Wapato's girls to a 75-37 victory at Connell in the SCAC district semifinals Friday night.
The eighth-ranked Wolves improved to 18-3 and will have a third matchup with West Division rival Zillah in next Saturday's district championship at Wahluke. Both teams will then move on to regionals.
Trinity Wheeler put together 21 points, four assists and four steals for Wapato.
In loser-out play Friday, Royal eliminated Naches Valley 64-60 and College Place defeated Kiona-Benton 49-30.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 21, Grunlose 4, Kenoras 5, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 3, Tilliquots 2, Garza 0, Espinoza 0, KK Bass 28, Crystal Colin 10, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
CONNELL — Joy Thompson 10, Kiana Holst 14, Clyde 9, Jenks 2, Moore 2.
Wapato=18=20=18=19=—=75
Connell=6=9=13=9=—=37
Highlights: Wheeler 4 assts, 4 stls; Kenoras 8 rebs; Espinoza 6 rebs, 6 assts; Bass 5 stls.
-
ZILLAH 55, TOPPENISH 31: At Zillah, Mia Hicks scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Leopards to their third win over the Wildcats this season to clinch a regional berth.
Zillah (15-3) will face Wapato next Saturday for the district title. The Leopards won the first two meetings 56-50 and 59-57.
Toppenish will host Royal in a loser-out game on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 4, Cuevas 0, B. Peters 2, Cisneros 0, Camacho 0, Hill 0, C. Peters 9, Sanchez 2, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 14, McCord 0, Landa 0.
ZILLAH — Widner 8, Mia Hicks 24, Garza 0, Flood 0, Esquivel 8, Garza 8, Gonzales 5, Oliver 3, Salme 3.
Toppenish=15=7=5=4=—=31
Zillah=17=18=6=14=—=55
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 13 rebs, 3 stls; Hicks 8 rebs, 6 stls.
-
CBBN
EISENHOWER 55, SUNNYSIDE 42: At Eisenhower, the Cadets opened the fourth quarter with three consecutive 3-pointers to wrap up their unbeaten run through league play. Scoring to follow.
Eisenhower (11-0, 15-3) will take an eight-game win streak into Friday's district championship game when the Cadets host runner-up Moses Lake at 6 p.m.
-
MOSES LAKE 71, DAVIS 64: At Moses Lake, Esmeralda Galindo scored 27 points, hitting 10 of 12 free throws, and Neveah Patterson and Leilani Johnson both scored in double figures for the Pirates.
Davis (6-5, 8-10) remains tied with Sunnyside in third place and will host West Valley on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 10, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 5, Hohner 0, Neveah Patterson 12, Esmeralda Galindo 27, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 7.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 5, Martinez 2, Voss 3, Reffett 2, Bischoff 8, Cox 2, Nighswonger 5, Teagan Wiltbank 17, K. Wiltbank 2, Meagan Karstetter 23, Heaps 2.
Davis=16=20=9=19=—=64
Moses Lake=18=14=14=22=—=71
Highlights: Galindo 10-12 FTs.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 19: At Sunnyside Christian, the Knights stayed alive with a big win and will move on to another loser-out contest, facing Oakesdale on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at Dayton High School.
DESALES 50, YAKAMA TRIBAL 47: At DeSales, Yakama Tribal had its season come to an end despite 18 points and four 3-pointers by Gwen Dawes.
DeSales will play Pomeroy on Wednesday.
Top-ranked Colton will meet Garfield-Palouse in the championship game next Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mils 11, Lucretia 0, Onepennee 1, Julia George 12, Lucei 0, Gwen Dawes 18, Buck 2, Oats 0, Scabbyrobe 3.
DESALES — Nelson 2, Heidi Scott 12, Emmalyne Jimenez 7, Dunham 2, Maddie Wahl 10, A. Jimenez 0, Morgan Thomas 17.
Yakama Tribal=7=18=10=12=—=47
DeSales=16=9=8=17=—=50
YT highlights: Dawes 4 3p.
-
BOYS
CBBN
DAVIS 69, MOSES LAKE 49: At Moses Lake, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe scored 23 points, bringing him within 25 of 1,000 for his career, and the Pirates pulled away with a 25-point fourth quarter.
Cesar Hernandez hit three 3-pointers and netted 19 points for sixth-ranked Davis (11-0, 17-1), which concludes its regular season on Saturday hosting West Valley at 6:30 p.m.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 15, Garza 2, Cesar Hernandez 19, Galindo 7, Navarro 0, Stephenson 0, T. Lee 0, Anderson 3, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 23..
MOSES LAKE — Thomas 4, Visker 2, Marshall Tibbs 19, Middleton 4, Blaine Macdonald 13, Ulyanchuk 7.
Davis=16=15=13=25=—=69
Moses Lake=13=9=12=15=—=49
Highlights: Hernandez 3 3p.
-
SUNNYSIDE 63, EISENHOWER 52: At Eisenhower, the Grizzlies (4-7, 10-9) are in a race for the No. 4 district seed and will host Eastmont on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 55, TRI-CITIES PREP 34: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly's double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds went with five blocks, three steals and three assists as the fifth-ranked Warriors won their 12th straight game with a decisive semifinal win. Luke Chafin chipped in 18 points.
Cle Elum (18-1) will face No. 5 Burbank (19-1), a 91-46 winner over Mabton, in next Saturday's championship game at River View.
In the first loser-out round, River View beat Goldendale 62-59 on Friday and White Swan will host Walla Walla Valley on Monday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Luke Chafin 18, Singer 0, Joel Kelly 19, Johnson 0, Favero 9, Ellison 7.
Tri-Cities Prep=13=3=10=8=—=34
Cle Elum=12=15=13=15=—=55
Highlights: Singer 7 assts, 4 rebs; Kelly 12 rebs, 5 blks, 3 assts, 3 stls; Ellison 6 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.