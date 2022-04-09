Win 540 soccer matches with 18 state trophies and you get noticed.
And honored.
West Valley's former boys and girls coach John Schubert will be inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame on May 4 at the Renton Pavilion Events Center.
The WIAA is inducting two five-member classes and Schubert will be included with the 2020 class along with Michelle Perkins (athlete), BJ Garbe (athlete), Jim Piccolo (administrator) and Mike Colbrese (contributor). The 2019 class features Drew Bledsoe (athlete), Selina Burton-Bennett (athlete), Jim Freeman (coach), Bruce Brown (contributor) and Terry Beckstead (official).
Schubert's run with West Valley's boys program spanned 1992 to 2005 and in those 14 seasons the Rams were 266-36-6, having missed the state playoffs only once. In Class AA and 3A competition, his teams captured state championships in 1993, 1996, 1998 and 1999 and collected state trophies nine years in a row.
Schubert took over the girls program in 2000 and led the Rams to a state runner-up finish. A year later, West Valley went 24-0 and won the 2A state title.
After stepping away for two seasons, Schubert returned in 2004 and coached the girls through 2017, retiring in 2017 with a 274-54-4 girls record over 16 seasons. The Rams amassed nine state trophies during that time.
The induction schedule on May 4 includes a lunch at noon followed by the ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
The WIAA started its Hall of Fame in 2004 and it includes locals Kelly Blair-LaBounty (athlete), Dick Eglet (official), Virginia Hays (official), Carol Finney (official) and Mel Moore (contributor).
