PROSSER — With a 5-1 record and three pins in the championships finals, Granger racked up 292 points to finish second behind 4A powerhouse Chiawana in Saturday’s 17-team Rumble in the Valley wrestling tournament at Prosser High School.
Oscar Alvarez (120), Cody Northwind (152), Conan Northwind (170), Ricky Cisneros (182) and Gage Cook (285) were all winners for the Spartans. Cook used three falls to improve to 34-0.
Chiawana, ranked No. 1 in 4A, had only two champions but used its depth to score 354 points.
Prosser’s Reyden Huizar moved to 28-0 for the season by winning the 126 title on his home mats, and Ellensburg placed fourth with 212 points and a champion in Francisco Ayala (145).
Toppenish’s Luis Mendoza (160) and Darrell Leslie (195) swept their brackets, and Eisenhower’s Damien Gama was the 220 winner.
• At the Othello Girls Invitational, four champions led Toppenish to a runaway team title with 226 points in the 48-team field.
Isabella Morales (100), Mia Zuniga (110), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) and Makayla Torres (235) were winners for the Wildcats. Rodriguez-Rios improved to 23-0 with three pins and a 9-0 major decision in the final.
Wapato’s Lexie Garza won the 130 title.
•Selah’s boys at five champions at Quincy’s Mat Animal Invitational and finished second with 296 points. Jesse Salinas (145), Judah Yates (170), Jerry Schmidt (182), Donald Schmidt (195) and Mikey Ray (285) were individual winners for the Vikings. Donald Schmidt improved to 28-0.
Naches Valley’s Mitch Helgert (152) won his sixth tournament title.
Rumble in the Valley
AT PROSSERTeam scores: Chiawana 354, Granger 292, Othello 248, Ellensburg 212, Southridge 206, Colville 188, Toppenish 167, Wapato 159, Eisenhower 156, Prosser 156, Walla Walla 134, Grandview 118, Zillah 111, Pasco 82, Cascade 69, Kamiakin 67, Goldendale 46.
Championship finals, local placers106: Isaac Campos (O) d. Noah Berger (Gg), 10-4. Local: 5, Julian Godina (T); 6, Rich Azurin (Wap).
113: Daeton Johnson (Ch) p. Noeh Martinez (Wap), 1:09. Local: 6, Amir Acevedo (T).
120: Oscar Alvarez (Gg) md. Devin Boone (So), 9-0. Local: 4, Jack Eylar (Ell); 5, Abel Acosta (Pro).
126: Reyden Huizar (Pro) d. Evan Benitez (Gv), 4-2. Local: 6, Jonny Barragan (Ike).
132: Jordan Tobias (Ch) inj. Jesus Manzo (Pasco). Local: Jose Toscano (Gg); Julio Brizuela (Wap).
138: Mateo Caso (WW) d. Antonio Nicacio (Kam), 7-5. Local: 4, Julian Sanchez (Gv); 5, Aaron Culler (Ike); 6, Nathan Martinez (T).
145: Francisco Ayala (Ell) d. Logan Hydorn (Col), 7-4. Local: 6, Ali Coronado (Ike).
152: Cody Northwind (Gg) p. Mason Tovar (Ch), 5:45. Local: 4, Jacob Bacon (Ell); 5, Alex Anderson (Pro).
160: Luis Mendoza (T) d. Ricardo Sanchez (Z), 7-5. Local: 5, Luke Bayne (Ell); 6, Victor Canche (Go).
170: Conan Northwind (Gg) p. Judah Bishop (Ch), 5:44. Local: 5, Breck Hammond (Gg).
182: Ricky Cisneros (Gg) d. Darion Johnson (Ch), for. Local: 3, Aiden Ford (Z); 4, Nehemiah Medrano (Pro); 6, Sean Davis (Ell).
195: Darrell Leslie (T) d. Trevor Hoopes (So), 3-0. Local: 6, Marquis Gourneau (Gg).
220: Damien Gama (Ike) d. Josue Solorio (O), for. Local: 3, Anthony Ramos (Gv); 4, Daniel Machuca (Ike); 6, Miguel Camacho (T).
285: Gage Cook (Gg) p. Carson Wolfe (Pro), 1:55. Local: 5, Angel Leyva (Wap); 6, Davion Taylor (Ike).
---
Othello Girls Invitational
AT OTHELLOTop teams: Toppenish 226, Kennewick 127, Othello 115. Local: Sunnyside 85, Goldendale 62.5, Wapato 56, Davis 52, West Valley 50, Eisenhower 46, Prosser 41, Granger 24.5, Ellensburg 19, Grandview 18, Naches Valley 17, Zillah 13.
Local placers100: 1, Isabella Morales (T); 2, Kiara Torres (Gg); 5, Alexis Huff (NV). 110: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 2, Alexxus Ramos (Su); 4, Emely Arreola (D). 115: 3, Kendra Perez (T); 6, Mithzy Brizuela-Villegas (Wap). 120: 2, Cami Anderson (Pro); 6, Angie Castilla (Su). 125: 3, Haliyah Yanez (D); 6, Brianna Arias (T). 130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 2, Kali Watson (Go). 135: 2, Ruby Clark (T); 3, Cassandra Hernandez (WV). 140: 3, MaryAnn Reyes (T); 4, Aiyana Marquez (WV). 145: 2, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 4, Celeste Limon (Ike). 155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T); 5, Shealynn Spino (Ike). 170: 5, Winnie Chen (Pro). 235: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 4, Jocelyn Bednarik (Ell); 6, Ariana Rivas (T).
Mat Animal Invitational
AT QUINCYTop teams: Tonasket 302, Selah 296, Blaine 220. Local: Naches Valley 87.5,
Local placers106: 6, Aiden Pimentel (S). 113: 5, Wes Ely (S). 120: 2, Gavin George (NV); 3, Mason Martin (S). 126: 5, Samuel Gonzalez (S); 6, Cole Robbins (S). 132: 6, Moon Thompson (S). 138: 5, Memo Abundez (S); 6, Ben Rideout (S). 145: 1, Jesse Salinas (S); 4, Zane Johnson (NV). 152: 1, Mitch Helgert (NV). 160: 2, Ethan Garza (S). 170: 1, Judah Yates (S). 182: 1, Jerry Schmidt (S); 2, Damion Hozjan. 195: 1, Donald Schmidt (S). 220: 3, Nelson Titan (S). 285: 1, Mikey Ray (S).
