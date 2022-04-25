To the desert they go.
After Selah’s Cooper Quigley committed to the University of Arizona last fall before winning the Class 2A state cross country title, Eisenhower’s middle-distance standout Kara Mickelson accepted a track and field scholarship from the Wildcats over the weekend.
Mickelson is currently the overall state leader for 800 meters, having run 2:13.35 in her only race this season at that distance on April 9 at the Arcadia Invitational in California.
At last week’s CBBN meet hosted by West Valley, Mickelson ran career bests while sweeping the three individual sprint races, clocking 13.09 in the 100, 26.69 in the 200 and 58.63 in the 400. Her 400 time is a CBBN and Valley best, as is Ike’s 4x400 that Mickelson anchors.
Mickelson, who also visited Georgetown and Washington in the recruiting process, is likely to initially focus on the 400 and 800 in college before transitioning to the 1,500, according to Eisenhower coach Phil English.
Quigley is among the state leaders in the 800 (1:54.82), 1,600 (4:13.30) and 3,200 (9:04.58).
Arizona’s coaching staff has strong ties to Washington. Five-time Olympian and WSU standout Bernard Lagat is the cross country head coach, and Kamiakin graduate Francesco Green, also a WSU star athlete, is an associate head track and field coach.
Lyricc Lopez, the state leader in the 400 and 300 hurdles from Seattle’s Foster High School, has also committed to Arizona.
