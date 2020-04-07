YAKIMA, Wash. — There have been so many stories of lost opportunity this spring and, unfortunately, here is another one.
But at least it is tied to a bright future.
If the corner had turned in the coronavirus outbreak and Washington schools had resumed on May 4, Yakima would have received a hefty economic boost by hosting the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium.
That was in play until Monday when the state closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year, thus canceling all high school state championships for the spring season.
The Valley was already set to host plenty with state tournaments in 2A and 1A baseball, 2A, 2B and 1B softball and 1A-B tennis, but three boys and girls state track meets would have pulled more than 1,500 athletes from across the state to an updated and renovated facility poised to showcase such an event.
Eastern Washington University has hosted the 1A, 2B and 1B state meets since 1996. But when EWU switched to online instruction and closed its athletic venues in early March for the rest of the school year due to the outbreak, Roos Field was no longer available to host.
WIAA officials then approached the Yakima School District about possibly taking the event, which spans three days and was scheduled for May 28, 29 and 30. Working on such short notice, the labor force to run such large event would've been provided by EWU.
After agreeing to take the event if schools did, in fact, return by May 4, the YSD then requested permission to have construction of the new, much larger scoreboard stay on schedule, deeming it essential since it was a proviso in the agreement and there was an economic-benefit factor involved. The request was approved.
With Monday's decision, however, the WIAA's back-up plan for EWU won't be used.
For now.
EWU's days for continuing to host the small-school state track meets are numbered as the Big Sky Conference school is currently fundraising to renovate the football facility at Roos Field. Part of the $25 million project is removing the track and relocating it to another part of the campus, where seating would be limited.
Eastern Washington plans to install new red turf this summer and hopes to have a more specific timeline on groundbreaking for the renovation as fundraising progresses. EWU has told the WIAA that hosting state track through 2021 is possible, but 2022 is not likely.
Re-enter Zaepfel Stadium, which was the last facility to host the Class A and B state meets in 1994 and 1995 when the WIAA experimented with its two-year Springfest concept. Eisenhower High School also hosted the AAA state track meet in 1981 and the A championships from 1976 to 1979.
With the Yakima School District facility being used by its two Class 4A schools, and its support staff for hosting events involved with those schools, Yakima would like to be considered in the future for hosting the 4A, 3A and 2A meets, which are currently hosted by the Tacoma School District at Mount Tahoma High School.
When WIAA officials met with the Yakima School District last month about stepping in quickly to take the event, that topic was discussed and the WIAA expressed a willingness to possibly rotate large-school, small-school between Tacoma and Yakima.
So while Yakima and Zaepfel Stadium missed out on the opportunity this spring, more are likely on the way very soon.