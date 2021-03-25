Since West Valley's slowpitch softball team reached the state tournament in 2019 with 11 freshmen, it stands to reason that when the Rams finally returned to the field they would be pretty good.
It took a year and a half but, yes, they are very good.
Powered by Linnea Butler's irrepressible bat and a full line-up of hard hitters, West Valley pushed its season record to 10-0 with a sweep over Eisenhower on Thursday and is two doubleheaders away from closing out an unbeaten season.
It's certainly a different kind of season — delayed into February and March by the pandemic and limited to round-robin play with the CBBN's reduced field of four teams in Yakima County.
But unbeaten is still unbeaten, and Butler is leading West Valley's stout 10-player sophomore class with power and average. On Tuesday, the outfielder was 4-for-6 with six RBI and her fifth home run of the season as the Rams posted wins of 18-3 and 15-0 on their home field.
For the 10 games, Butler is batting .774 (24-31) with five doubles to go with her five long balls and 25 RBI.
The juniors do well for themselves, too, as Anika Garcia homered and drove in six runs on Tuesday and pitcher Katie Arnold threw six shutout innings across two games.
Jocelynn Edris, the lone senior on the team, was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in the opener.
West Valley, which was 16-10 in 2019 and fell one run short of a state trophy at Gateway Sports Complex, plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday before finishing the season on Thursday with a twin bill against Davis at Kiwanis Park.
---
Game 1
Eisenhower=021=0=-=3=3=7
West Valley=437=4=-=18=14=1
Niblett and Martinez; Arnold and Edris.
Highlights: Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3, RBI; Summer Kent (E) 1-2, 2b; Anika Garcia (WV) 1-3, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 4 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 1-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-3; Jocelynn Edris (WV) 2-3, 3b, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Eisenhower=000=0=-=0=4=9
West Valley=536=1=-=15=11=2
Niblett and Martinez; Arnold and Statler.
Highlights: Anika Garcia (WV) 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Jessica Bruner (WV) 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Evka Ball (WV) 2-2; Samantha Ostriem (WV) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Bella Lindstrom (WV) 1-2, 2b, RBI.