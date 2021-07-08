Every one of the 72 players selected for this weekend’s All-State Baseball Series share a surreal bond. A lost junior season, a disjointed college recruiting process and then a salvaged senior season — yet one that offered no state tournament for the second year in a row.
It’s heartbreaking stuff, especially for talented kids built for the postseason, but at least this special group has a mid-summer weekend to celebrate.
And for Connor Schlect and Blake Leaverton, it’s much more than that.
The two West Valley pitchers, who were both 4-0 in the Rams’ abbreviated month-long season this spring, will be teammates one last time on Team Baker, one of four 18-player squads that will play Saturday and Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
“Me and Connor have been buddies since we were 5 or 6 years old and we’ve played on a lot of teams together,” Leaverton said. “After what we’ve all been through the last couple years, it’s great to be in something like this.”
“I think the first team we were on together was the Regulators, but that was a long time ago,” Schlect added. “It’s been a long journey and we’ve pretty much always been on the same team together.”
That journey included the Junior Little League state title in 2016 and a runner-up finish in the Junior Legion state tournament two years ago when the West Valley Baseball Club won 46 of 52 games. Leaverton and Schlect were part of a tight-knit group that came up together producing big results at every level and had dreams of deep playoff runs in high school.
That never happened thanks to a worldwide pandemic, but 12 seniors were grateful to get what they got this spring — a 13-0 blitz over 29 days in April and May that culminated with a CBBN district title.
The Rams had exactly the type of formidable two-ace rotation that would’ve been dangerous in a state tournament. Leaverton, at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, was 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts and Schlect, at 6-2, 160 pounds, was 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 49 strikeouts. The two right-handers finished off the season in style as Leaverton threw a two-hitter in the district semifinals and Schlect followed by fanning nine over five innings in the title game — all on their home field.
“I was pretty skeptical at the start of the year about getting any senior season, so I was pretty happy with out it turned out,” Leaverton said. “We had a blast together, which was great since we hadn’t played high school ball together since we were sophomores.”
Both struggled through remote recruiting with no campus visits, a process Leaverton called “horrible,” but both are delighted with the results. Leaverton is headed to Seattle University and Schlect signed with Central Washington.
“I’m kind of a late bloomer and started the process really late,” Schlect said. “When it came down to an offer and a decision, there wasn’t much time at all to look at everything. But it worked out well, which was a big relief.”
Team Baker will have plenty of built-in chemistry with Leaverton and Schlect joining four teammates from Eastside Catholic, which was 12-1 and didn’t finish its season until June 12.
Baker will play Adams, which includes East Valley’s Dillan Morrow, in Saturday’s first eight-inning game at 11:30 a.m. Rainier and St. Helens, which includes Eisenhower’s Ryan Fowler, will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday’s games, which will be televised on SWX, are slated for 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
“This is an awesome opportunity for us,” said Schlect, who was the MVP of his All-State feeder game. “Facing these talented lineups and playing with the best guys in the state — it’s going to be a great experience and I’m glad we get that together and for West Valley.”