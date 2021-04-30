In a showdown of unbeatens, West Valley had the pitching to win the day.
And the offense, too.
Starters Blake Leaverton and Conner Schlect combined for 17 strikeouts and the Rams did plenty with their bats in a 13-3, 13-1 sweep over Eisenhower in CBBN South baseball on Friday.
Leaverton had himself a special day and it started right away with a three-run home run in the first inning of the opener at Ike Field. He knocked in six runs in the first five-inning game, finished the day 4-for-5 with eight RBI, and worked four frames of the opener with seven strikeouts.
Catcher Johnny Hanses clubbed a two-run triple and Adam Goodrich had two hits and two RBI in the first game for the Rams.
Schlect was dominant in the nightcap, throwing a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Eli Grange and Brodie Mills highlighted West Valley's 13-hit attack with four RBI apiece. Grange was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, and Jaden Klebaum had two hits and scored four times.
West Valley moved to 6-0 in league and 7-0 overall and will host the Cadets (4-2, 7-2) for a single game on Tuesday to close out the series.
The CBBN will conclude its regular season on May 11 and stage a four-team playoff on May 14-15.
WEST VALLEY 13-13, EISENHOWER 3-1
Game 1
West Valley=313=24=—=13=9=3
Eisenhower=102=00=—=3=6=3
Leaverton, Lemke (5) and Hanses; Coscarart, Hansen (4), Lincecum (5) and Fowler.
Highlights: Blake Leaverton (WV) 2-3, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI, 4 IP, 3 BB, 7 K; Adam Goodrich (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses (WV) 1-2, 2-run 3b, run; Ethan Williams (E) 3 hits.
Game 2
West Valley=243=22=—=13=13=0
Eisenhower=000=10=—=1=1=3
Schlect and Hanses, Huber (3); Miller, Manley (2) and Fowler.
Highlights: Conner Schlect (WV) CG, 10 K, 1 BB; Eli Grange (WV) 4-5, 2b, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Brodie Mills (WV) 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Blake Leaverton (WV) 2-2, 2 RBI; Jaden Klebaum (WV) 2-2, 4 runs.