There are 12 seniors on West Valley's baseball team and Drew Johnson isn't one of them. He is, in fact, the only junior.
But having played with these older kids for so long, Johnson views himself as their peer in every way. Except on Saturday when the shortstop realized he was about to play in his final high school game with the seniors.
"We all started playing together when we were 8 years old, so 10 years is a long time together," he said. "A lot of us will play summer ball together, but I did think about it this morning — wow, our last West Valley game together."
Wanting to do everything he could to send the elder Rams out on a winning note, Johnson delivered the goods with a pair of triples, including a decisive two-run rope to the wall in the fifth inning that lifted West Valley to a 3-1 victory over Eisenhower in the CBBN South district championship game.
On a warm afternoon when hitters had little luck against either starter, Johnson was the exception as he swatted a leadoff triple in the first inning and later scored the game's first run. After the Cadets tied it in the second, Johnson came through again in the bottom of the fifth with his two-out gapper that plated Jaden Klebaum and Blake Steiner, who both reached on walks.
The fifth inning proved crucial for the Rams in the top half as well. The Cadets finally got to Connor Schlect for their first hits of the game and, together with an error, loaded the bases with one out. But third baseman Derek Wolff started a 5-4-3 double play and West Valley escaped.
"That created all the momentum. Without that, who knows?," Johnson said. "It was a battle all game and a great way to end the season."
Sophomore Brodie Mills, the only other underclassman along with Johnson, came on for Schlect in the sixth and preserved the two-run lead as West Valley closed out a 13-0 season.
It wasn't easy by any means.
Even with just four hits, Eisenhower applied pressure on the bases every inning, drawing six walks to go with three West Valley errors. But ultimately the Cadets stranded 11, including two in the fifth, sixth and seventh. In the seventh, Caleb Coscarart led off with a walk and Ryan Fowler followed with his second single. But Mills, a lefty, fanned the next three batters to end the game.
Schlect and Mills combined for 13 strikeouts.
"We made great pitches in big moments and made great defensive plays in big moments," said WV coach Ryan Froula, who announced his coaching retirement to the team after the game.
This West Valley team is essentially the same as the 2019 West Valley Baseball Club that finished second in the Junior Legion state tournament. The squad was denied last year's high school season because of the pandemic and was glad to at least get 13 games together this spring.
In those 13 games, the Rams outscored opponents 138-18. But they also scratched out three wins, like a 2-1 victory over Sunnyside last Tuesday followed by Saturday's 3-1 duel for the district championship.
Eisenhower, with a gritty complete game from Coscarart, finished 10-5.
"This was definitely a sweet way to win," Johnson said. "Down to the last pitch."
Eisenhower=010=000=0=—=1=4=0
West Valley=100=020=x=—=3=4=3
Coscarart and R. Fowler; Schlect, Mills (6) and Hanses.
Highlights: Ryan Fowler (E) 2-4; Stevan Rodriquez (E) 1-3, RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-3, 2 3b, run, 2 RBI; Connor Schlect (WV) 5 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K.