#13_230901_PROSS-SUNNY__N2A0570.JPG

Prosser defeats Sunnyside 29-23 in Prosser, WA on September 1, 2023

 Jacob Thompson, for the Yakima Herald-Republic

Nonleague

Prosser 29, Sunnyside 23, OT

Evergreen (Vancouver) 14, Eisenhower 12

West Valley 30, Walla Walla 0

East Valley 42, Quincy 14

Grandview 20, Wahluke 9

Zillah 14, Ellensburg 13

Royal 35, Toppenish 7

La Salle 25, Granger 8

Goldendale 50, White Salmon 15

Manson 35, Cle Elum 6

Warden 39, White Swan 8

Highland at Wapato, canceled

1B Southeast

Sunnyside Christian 46, Dayton 14

