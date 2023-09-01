Nonleague
Prosser 29, Sunnyside 23, OT
Evergreen (Vancouver) 14, Eisenhower 12
West Valley 30, Walla Walla 0
East Valley 42, Quincy 14
Grandview 20, Wahluke 9
Zillah 14, Ellensburg 13
Royal 35, Toppenish 7
La Salle 25, Granger 8
Goldendale 50, White Salmon 15
Manson 35, Cle Elum 6
Warden 39, White Swan 8
Highland at Wapato, canceled
1B Southeast
Sunnyside Christian 46, Dayton 14
