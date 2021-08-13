When Jesse Walter was a fifth-grader at Moxee Elementary School, he was the top-rated tennis player for his age in the Pacific Northwest.
That was 35 years ago, and he’s still finding ways to reach higher levels in the sport.
The 1994 Eisenhower graduate is preparing for a trip next month to Croatia, where he will represent Team USA in 45-49 singles at the International Tennis Federation Young Seniors World Championships.
Walter knew there was a special opportunity for him in 2021, which is why he was actually excited to turn 45 in January. He was finally healthy, playing with excellent form, and suddenly the young guy in a new age group.
“It’s going to be very physically demanding, competing in two tournaments (team and individual) back-to-back, but I couldn’t be more thrilled about it,” said Walter, who was selected to a four-man team that includes two singles players and a doubles team. “I won’t be pacing myself, that’s for sure. I’ll be leaving it all out there.”
That’s exactly the type of competitor Walter was at Eisenhower, where he joined with Jonathan Wright to win the Class AAA doubles title as a sophomore and then won back-to-back singles titles. Tennis wasn’t his only sport — Walter still owns the Cadets’ single-game scoring record in basketball with a 41-point game against Richland in 1994.
But even as such an early starter, having played his first tournament at the Yakima Tennis Club at age 7, Walter’s true calling was tennis and he never tired of it. In fact, he made a career of it.
After four straight years as the No. 1 player at Seattle University, where he was an NAIA All-American and later inducted into SU’s Hall of Fame, Walter spent four years on the ATP tour playing on the satellite and challenger circuits. For the last 10 years he has been the junior tennis director at the Mercer Island Country Club.
Walter had aspirations of making the U.S. national team when he turned 40 and did, winning the USTA Atlanta Classic 40 Clay Court Championship in 2016. But the nemesis of all master’s athletes — injury — kept him from competing internationally. Multiple ankle surgeries to remove bone spurs sidelined him for over three years.
“Half the battle is managing injuries,” he said. “The guys I play against are all top guys who used to play the Tour. Everybody has the skills, but how well you manage the physical stuff as you age is what determines how well you hold up match after match. I’m the kind of player who wears guys down, outlasts them, and you need to be healthy to do that.”
Last year, with the ankle finally cooperating, Walter found his old grind and groove and he’s been on a tear ever since, winning four consecutive tournaments. In April he won the Palm Desert Classic without dropping a set, sweeping the final 6-2, 6-1 over a French opponent, and in early July he dismissed his bracket in similar style at a tournament in Boise.
Now that Walter has made the national team, the real challenge begins. Having played plenty of hard-court tournaments in Asia, Japan and the Philippines in his Tour days, Walter is now preparing to play on Europe’s red clay — a surface rarely found in the U.S.
“There’s one court at the Woodinville Sports Club, so I get up there when I can,” Walter said. “The European guys play on red clay all the time and are very seasoned on it. They also play a lot more tournaments over there because it’s very popular. They could play 12 to 15 tournaments a year while we get in maybe five. So, it’ll definitely be a home-court situation.”
But Walter believes his game will translate well to clay, and he’s looking forward to playing opponents he’s completely unfamiliar with.
“It’s very tactical tennis with longer points, lots more drops and slices and a slower surface,” he explained. “I like that because my game is wearing guys out, battling for those longer points. I’m also excited about not having any preconceptions with who I play. Here we all know each other pretty well. Over there, we’ll just throw everything we’ve got at each other.”
The World Championships in Umag, Croatia, are divided into two tournaments — team play the first week followed by individual play for the second week — with 24 countries represented in both.
Walter believes this is his “best chance” for a deep run on this international stage, but he also sees himself competing for many years to come. In October, the ITF will hold its Super Seniors World Championships in Spain with age divisions ranging from 65 through 85.
“It’s been fun this year, and competing has helped me fight aging a little,” he admitted. “It’s also made me a better teacher, showing kids what hard work can do. When I’m training I’m so much more healthy and focused. I love that feeling.”
It works at any age.