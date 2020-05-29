All of this spring’s senior athletes will remember this spring for the coronavirus pandemic that prematurely ended their high school careers.
Eisenhower’s Sydney Turner was among the lucky few to create a memory she’ll be able to remember fondly before losing her final season. During a jamboree in March, coach Gary Jimenez said the Cadet senior crushed a home run further than he’d ever seen her hit a ball over an impressive career.
“I’m super happy that we actually got to do something before our season got canceled,” said Turner, who hit two home runs last year and three as a sophomore in her first varsity season.
That confidence at the plate took some time to develop, especially when it came to hitting with power. But hard work in summer ball paid off and Turner also established herself as one of the top hitters during the fall slowpitch season.
The Cadets graduated a strong senior class in 2019, leaving Turner as the clear leader of a young group heading into this spring. Jimenez built the team around Turner, who hit a career-best .444 while pitching 111 of 114 innings last season.
“She really was a leader through really I would say the passion.,” Jimenez said. “The girls all knew from Sydney they could always get a hug. She was never going to chew anybody out.”
Turner’s likability helped her recruit some slowpitch teammates to join her on the Cadets’ bowling team over the winter. She played a key role in Eisenhower capturing a league title.
A soft spot for kids and a desire to help people encouraged Turner to follow the encouragement of others and pursue a career in elementary education. She plans to study and perhaps play softball at Yakima Valley College, where she’ll be close enough to hopefully keep providing some valuable leadership to Ike’s softball program.