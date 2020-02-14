YAKIMA, Wash. — Sunnyside's girls needed a win Friday night and Kameran Rodriguez made sure they got it.
The four-year veteran guard sank 13 free throws in the final period and set a school record with 42 points as the Grizzlies defeated Eisenhower 66-62 to earn a spot in the CBBN district championship game next week.
Rodriguez made four 3-pointers — two in the opening period and two in the fourth quarter — and 18 of 20 foul shots to help fend off the Cadets and break Ashlee Maldonado's year-old record of 39 points. In the fourth quarter she made 13 of 14 free throws.
Sunnyside finished at 9-3 in league and tied for second with West Valley. The Grizzlies, who split with WV, won the tiebreaker based on their win over league champion Moses Lake.
Lexi Tobiness hit five of Eisenhower's 10 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Teammates Kiana Yesiki (14), Mia Rodriguez (13) and Macie Woody (10) all reached double figures in Ike's highest-scoring game of the season.
The fourth-seeded Cadets (7-12) will host No. 5 Davis (6-14) in a district play-in game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. West Valley (12-8), with the No. 3 seed, will host Wenatchee (5-15) at 7 p.m.
Sunnyside (13-6) will play at Moses Lake (17-3) for the district title next Friday at 6 p.m. The Chiefs wrapped up their regular season on Friday with a 76-20 win over Wenatchee.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Zavala 0, Maldonado 4, Ramirez 2, Weets 4, Wilson 6, Puente 0, Sanchez 8, Kameran Rodriguez 42.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 14, Johnson 0, Sanchez 0, Mia Rodriguez 13, Valentinez 4, Lexi Tobiness 17, Edwards 0, Macie Woody 10, Rios 2, Webber 2.
Sunnyside=14=17=13=22=—=66
Eisenhower=15=12=14=18=—=62
Highlights: Rodriguez (S) 18-20 FT; Abby Zavala (S) 6 assts; Tobiness (E) 5 3p.