YAKIMA, Wash. — Sunnyside’s Mike Rivera, the CBBN’s co-MVP last fall, will be a preferred walk-on at Eastern Washington University, the school announced Wednesday on NCAA national signing day.
Rivera hauled in 66 passes for 1,119 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a senior for the Grizzlies. He finished among the Valley’s best all-time for career receptions (166) and yards (2,955).
Eisenhower’s Malachi Spurrier, the CBBN’s offensive MVP, will sign with NAIA Eastern Oregon on Thursday at the high school, joining Zillah’s Sebastian Godina in the Mountaineers’ signing class.
Prosser’s Jake Coleman has committed to Pacific University in Oregon.