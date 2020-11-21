Rarely has complete exhaustion felt so good or a sweat-rimmed smile been so grateful.
All it took was something as simple as a running race, and the kids who competed in Saturday’s Yakima Meet of Champions at Sozo Athletic Complex appreciated every moment of it.
“This means so much to come out and have a good, hard race,” said Amha Alemeneh, a junior at Eisenhower who ran for the host club, the Sun City Harriers. “All spring and summer it was the same week after week with no races and no reward for your hard work. But this was great today, almost normal.”
On a perfect day for cross country races — cool, clear and windless — almost was plenty good enough.
“It’s been really nice today and a great way to pick up my mood,” said Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent. “Without track season, and then having cross country moved to next year, it’s been like having an injury where you can’t race. But today there were some great girls to compete against and I was really happy about that.”
The Sun City Harriers hosted eight youth races on a variety of courses ranging from 2,000 meters for the 9-and-under kids to 5,000 meters for high school runners ages 16 to 19. The U-19 boys race drew an elite field with Keller Norland from Corvallis, Ore., winning in 15 minutes, 49 seconds. The girls winner, 13-year-old Sydney Collier, opted up from the middle school race and took the measure of the older runners in 19:02.
As Laurent noted, all these runners lost their high school track season in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools. Then cross country got pushed to March and April of next year and it’s unlikely competition will go beyond the regional level. Laurent hasn’t raced for Ellensburg since placing fourth at the Class 2A state cross country meet over a year ago.
“I’m doing small workouts together with my high school team, but a lot of it you have to do on your own,” said Laurent, who finished eighth in 20:18. “I’m blessed to run with Sun City, and I’m so excited for Florida.”
Ah yes, Florida.
Fundraising efforts will enable 16 members of the club to make a trip to the AAU National Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee in two weeks.
“It’s fun and exciting to have these races but it’s also important,” said junior Ciera Reyes, a two-time state qualifier for Eisenhower. “Without high school races it’s hard to show colleges what you can do and I want to run in college. So to have these opportunities, and a trip to Nationals, that’s important and I’m so glad we get to do that.”
Saturday’s event was a fully sanctioned activity when Yakima County finally reached Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan last month, which came shortly after the state updated guidelines for running races.
With the green light, Sun City jumped at the chance to host youth races, employing all the precautions required and then some, and staged three events leading up to the Meet of Champions finale. It got complicated, though, when Gov. Jay Inslee issued new restrictions a week ago, requiring all youth and adult athletes participating in “school and non-school sporting activities” to wear face masks at all times.
After several days of fielding emails and calls from the parents of runners, the Harriers responded to the support and decided to go ahead with the event, which drew a total of 269 entries but did so for eight races spread over four hours. Lacking more clarity on the language of the update, organizer Chris Waddle stuck with the state guidance — updated Oct. 6 — for outdoor recreation and, specifically, “cross country running competitions.”
In accordance with that, all races had staggered starts with waves separated by two minutes, no finish chute was used to avoid congestion, and the four courses were designed with wide lanes and open spaces — which made Sozo’s 110-acre campus an ideal location.
“If it was black and white, we wouldn’t ask kids to run with masks. We just wouldn’t have this,” Waddle said. “But it’s not black and white. When you get on the King County website it says running races are allowed through December 14. We’ve had this guidance in hand from October 6 and it has very specific protocols for running races. We followed that.”
Waddle and his crew believe there’s much more involved than just a bunch of races. These are kids who have been isolated at home for eight months, dealing with remote learning, lost contact and canceled seasons.
“We take a lot of pride in providing an opportunity like this,” he said. “It’s a horrible time, especially for seniors. We’ve tried to find races and create a season, and it’s as much for their mental well-being as anything. We like having races with fast times, which are cool, but it’s about much more than that.”
Alemeneh, who was Ike’s No. 2 runner at state last year as a sophomore, understands that completely.
“Mentally it did take a toll on me. During quarantine everything’s so limited in what you can do and where you can go,” he said. “But my teammates, they’re my brothers, they beat it into me, saying, ‘Everything’s going to be fine. Give it a while and we’ll be back.’ It’s just so great to have something to be excited about again.”