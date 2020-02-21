FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Prosser's Coleman Wright qualified for two individual finals after finishing in the top eight in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle in the Class 2A-1A boys state swimming and diving meet Friday at the King County Aquatic Center.
Finishers in the top eight in the prelims qualify for the A Finals while those who finish 9-16 make the B Finals.
Wright took fourth in the 200 IM prelims with a time of 2 minutes and 1.19 seconds and finished in eighth in the 500 free with a time of 4:57.53.
Selah's 200 medley relay team consisting of Cooper Vick, Michael Ozanich, Liam Cavanaugh and Charley Hudson finished in sixth with a time of 1:43.96 to make the A Finals.
Prosser's 200 medley relay team finished 13th, their 400 free relay team took 11th and Selah's 200 free relay team finished 9th to make the B Finals.
Eisenhower's diving duo of Joseph Oplinger and Tyke Stewart finish 12th and 13th, respectively, after the semifinals to qualify for B Finals in the Class 4A state diving tournament.
Max Black of Naches Valley made two B Finals after finishing 11th in the 200 free and 14th in the 100 free. Selah's Charles Hudson finished 16th in the 100 butterfly.
Michael Ozanich (Selah), Michael Strand (Selah) and Ian Muffett (Zillah) all made the B Final in the 100 breastroke.
The Class 4A Finals will start at 9:15 a.m. while the Class 2A-1A Finals will start at 2:10 p.m.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 4A
Diving: 12, Joseph Oplinger (Eisenhower) 147.45 prelims, 203.80 semis; 13, Tyke Stewart (Eisenhower) 129.90, 203.60.
Class 2A-1A
200 Medley relay: 6, Selah (Cooper Vick, Michael Ozanich, Liam Cavanaugh, Charles Hudson), 1:43.96; 13, Prosser (Coleman Wright, Paden Rude, Austin Beierle, Christian Malave), 1:49.43; 23, Toppenish (Jaxon Smith, Blake Bazaldua, Emiliano Zuniga, Ezekiel Chavez), 2:00.18.
200 Free: 11, Max Black (Naches Valley), 1:52.46.
200 IM: 4, Coleman Wright (Prosser), 2:01.19; 17, Liam Cavanaugh (Selah), 2:12.38; 19, Michael Ozanich (Selah), 2:12.93; 20, Ian Muffett (Zillah), 2:15.20; 23, Austin Beierle (Prosser), 2:17.31.
50 Free: 16, Charles Hudson (Selah), 23.28.
100 Butterfly: 21, Liam Cavanaugh (Selah), 58.18.
100 Free: 14, Max Black (Naches Valley), 50.58; 18, Charles Hudson (Selah), 51.68.
500 Free: 8, Coleman Wright (Prosser), 4:57.53.
200 Free relay: 9, Selah (Charles Hudson, Eli Ziegler, Cooper Vick, Gabriel McMillan), 1:36.08; 22, East Valley (Matthew Bombard, Spiridon Halfer, Jacob Gano, Brock Albrecht), 1:44.47; 23, Naches Valley (Lucas Ross, Vincent Ross, Josh Board, Braden Stanton), 2:00.37.
100 Backstroke: 17, Cooper Vick (Selah), 1:00.46; 23, Matthew Bombard (East Valley), 1:03.42.
100 Breastroke: 10, Michael Ozanich (Selah), 1:05.23; 14, Michael Strand (Selah), 1:05.76; 16, Ian Muffett (Zillah), 1:06.23; 20, Jaxon Smith (Toppenish), 1:07.83.
400 Free relay: 11, Prosser (Coleman Wright, Paden Rude, Thane Everett, Christian Malave), 3:31.80; 18, Selah (Michael Strand, Jonathan Hansen, Eli Ziegler, Gabriel McMillan), 3:51.27.