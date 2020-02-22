FEDERAL WAY — Coleman Wright of Prosser finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley final Saturday at the Class 2A-1A state swim meet Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center.
Wright’s time in the 200 IM was slower than his prelim time as he finished in 2 minutes, 2.11 seconds. He improved on his 2019 state finish, when he was 11th at 2:04.47.
Wright took seventh in the 500 free final, finishing with a time of 4:58.43. He finished 10th in 2019.
Selah’s 200 medley relay team of Cooper Vick, Michael Ozanich, Liam Cavanaugh and Charles Hudson took eighth place with a time of 1:43.68. Selah’s 200 free relay team was the top finisher in the B final with a time of 1:35.46.
Selah’s Michael Ozanich was ninth overall and topped the B final in the 100 breast at 1:03.69.
In Class 4A, Joseph Oplinger of Eisenhower finished 12th in diving with 282.15 points while teammate Tyke Stewart was 15th (268.45).
In the 50 free, Davis’ Julian Rivera finished 12th with a time of 45.90.
S
ATURDAY’S RESULTS Class 4A
50 Free: 12, Julian Rivera (Davis), 45.90.
Diving: 12, Joseph Oplinger (Eisenhower), 282.15; 15, Tyke Stewart (Eisenhower), 268.45.
Class 2A-1A
200 Medley relay — A Final: 8, Selah (Cooper Vick, Michael Ozanich, Liam Cavanaugh, Charles Hudson), 1:43.68. B Final: 15, Prosser (Coleman Wright, Paden Rude, Austin Beierle, Christian Malave), 1:51.58.
200 Free — B Final: 15, Max Black (Naches Valley), 1:54.90.
200 IM — A Final: 6, Coleman Wright (Prosser), 2:02.11.
50 Free — B Final: 15, Charles Hudson (Selah), 23.15.
100 Free — B Final: 16, Max Black (Naches Valley), 51.01.
500 Free — A Final: 7, Coleman Wright (Prosser), 4:58.43.
200 Free relay — B Final: 9, Selah (Charles Hudson, Eli Ziegler, Cooper Vick, Gabriel McMillan), 1:35.46.
100 Breastroke — B Final: 9, Michael Ozanich (Selah), 1:03.69; 12, Ian Muffett (Zillah), 1:05.58; 16, Michael Strand (Selah), 1:06.76.
400 Free relay — B Final: 13, Prosser (Coleman Wright, Paden Rude, Thane Everett, Christian Malave), 3:32.79.