FEDERAL WAY — For Izzy Vick and her relay teammates, Friday was a busy and successful day at the Class 2A-1A state swimming championships.
The junior sprinter posted the fourth-fastest prelim time in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.53 seconds and she helped the Vikings also qualify for Saturday's championship finals in two relays during the morning qualifying heats at the King County Aquatic Center.
Vick first joined Katie Ramos, Gabrielle Young and Elise Ozanich on the 200 medley relay, which qualified fourth in 1:57.26. Then, after her individual heats in the 50 and 100 free, she returned in the same foursome to post the fifth-best 200 free relay in 1:47.17.
The top eight prelim finishers qualify for the championship finals while the 9-16 earn a spot in the consolation finals.
Cle Elum senior Anna Wersland had a solid day qualifying third in the 100 free (54.85) and second in the 100 back (1:01.35). The 2A-1A finals are set to start Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
In the 4A prelims in the night session, Eisenhower senior Addie Mitchell was 12th in the 200 free (2:00.98) and 11th in the 100 fly (1:00.57) and will compete in Saturday's consolation rounds.
The 4A finals start at 5:45 p.m.
---
Class 4A prelims
200 free: 12, Addie Mitchell (Ike) 2:00.98.
100 fly: 11, Addie Mitchell (Ike) 1:00.57.
---
2A-1A prelims
200 medley relay: 4, Selah (Ramos, Vick, Young, Ozanich) 1:57.26; 16, Ellensburg (Eslinger, Bean, Holt, Schoos) 2:09.47; 25, Prosser (Domanico, Perkins, Miller, Martinez) 2:20.83.
200 free: 15, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:10.35; 24, Robin Willey (Selah) 2:18.18.
200 IM: 10, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:21.92.
50 free: 4, Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.53.
100 fly: 11, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:06.37.
100 free: 3, Anna Wersland (CE) 54.85; 12, Izzy Vick (Selah) 58.03.
500 free: 17, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:02.58; 18, Faith Wersland (CE) 6:04.43.
200 free relay: 5, Selah (Ramos, Ozanich, Young, Vick) 1:47.17; 20, Ellensburg (Schoos, Keller, Eslinger, Dick) 1:57.02; 24, East Valley (Brown, Hagler, Barba, Jones) 2:00.97.
100 back: 2, Anna Wersland (CE) 1:01.35; 9, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:04.06.
100 breast: 13, Gabrielle Young (Selah) 1:16.40.
400 free relay: 13, Ellensburg (Dick, Child, Fredrickson, Holt) 4:09.74; 17, Selah (Strand, Newell, Flowers, Willey) 4:18.81; 23, Prosser (Miller, Heintz, Martinez, Greene) 4:38.19.
