To fill its head football job, Zillah went from one end of the age and experience spectrum to the other.
Ryan Watson, a 2010 Eisenhower graduate and defensive coordinator for the Cadets during the past two seasons, will replace Hall of Fame coach Ron Rood, who retired after 34 seasons with the last three at Zillah.
The 29-year-old Watson held a variety of positions within the Ike program since 2015, including coaching wide receivers, linebackers and special teams, and is eager to dive into his first job as head coach.
"I've always had aspirations to become a head coach, and this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," he said. "I've had a great mentor in (Ike coach) Gary Jimenez, who gave me more responsibilities every year and helped me work toward this."
Zillah is accustomed to success, having posted an unbeaten record in SCAC West play in 10 of the last 12 seasons with state appearances in 16 of the last 19 years. Heady stuff for a rookie, but Watson not only feels ready for it but welcomes it.
"It's a prideful, winning program with a great community buy-in," he said. "I know there's a high standard and I want that pressure. I want to be expected to win because the kids will expect it."
Watson was the CBBN's co-MVP on Eisenhower's 2009 team, which set a school record with 11 wins and reached the 4A state quarterfinals. He was a first-team all-state defensive end.
At Eastern Oregon University, Watson was an NAIA All-American linebacker during his senior year in 2014. He had seven career interceptions and currently ranks fourth in program history for solo tackles (154) and sixth for total tackles (282).
Rood, who posted a 27-5 record at Zillah in three seasons, finished 236-115 for his 34-year career. He's retired on the Washington coast and plans to assist at Astoria, Ore., next season.
---
CHANGES AT WAPATO: When Ray Navarro joined the Central Washington University men's basketball program as an assistant coach this past summer, former Wapato assistant Adolf Garza moved up to fill Navarro's vacancy.
Navarro had coached Wapato for two seasons after serving as an assistant at Yakima Valley College, Eisenhower and Davis. Garza will be Wapato's fourth head coach in six years.
Wapato also has a new head volleyball coach in Krista Goudy-Sutterlict, who's certainly not new to Wapato. She's Joe Blodgett's JV coach in the girls basketball program.