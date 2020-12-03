Doria Holbrook was a one-of-kind athlete as a senior at Eisenhower and her accomplishments remain so today. After winning the Class 4A state diving title in the fall of 2003 (see below), she then captured the state track title in the pole vault in 2004. Holbrook still owns Valley records in both by a wide margin.
At MIT, Holbrook was a two-time NCAA Div. III national champion in 3-meter diving and finished her career with eight All-America honors with national awards in both diving events all four years. She graduated with a 3.88 grade-point average while majoring in mechanical engineering.
Doria Holbrook was trying to be perfect, and that was the easy part.
When the Eisenhower senior returned to the King County Aquatic Center on Saturday she had a seven-point lead in the Class 4A state diving competition.
Three of 11 dives remained and all that was at stake was three years of slaving away to reach that one final night. Holbrook tried to be calm and focused on the technique of her difficult dives, but the weight of the moment made that impossible.
“I was shaking and I barely kept myself from crying before that first dive (in the finals),” admitted Holbrook, who was third at state as a junior and fifth as a sophomore. “I worked so hard and I wanted to win so much. Then you get on the board and everybody’s watching you, waiting to see what you can do.”
Holbrook’s first dive in the finals was a forward double which she said was “pretty strong.” But her closest challenger, Danie Carrillo of Inglemoor, followed with a reverse dive that got high marks.
“She just nailed it and my heart dropped,” Holbrook recalled. “She was gaining on me, and I knew that my last dive had been a little shaky for me lately. I was so nervous it was hard to stand.”
In the second round of finals, Holbrook executed her most difficult dive, a back somersault with a 21/2 twist, which she performed cleanly. Carrillo followed with a solid effort but the degree of difficulty was not as high so she didn’t cut into the margin.
That left just one more dive and Carrillo was still a threat.
“I use a reverse one and half on my last dive and it’s probably been my weakest all four years,” said Holbrook, a national-class pole vaulter in the spring. “I practiced that dive all week and never felt like I had it. But when I did it Saturday, the first thing I felt were my hands hitting the water and with that dive, that’s a good thing.”
Holbrook knew then she’d won, that Carrillo could not catch her. She ended up with a 13.75-point victory and a total of 382.55 to become the first ever diving champion from Eastern Washington.
“I remember when I started diving as a freshman,” she said, “and people told me I’d never win state because I don’t do (year-round) club. I thought, yes I can.”
• Holbrook remains the Valley’s only state diving champion, girls or boys, and her Valley record of 433.90 is the lone mark recorded above 400 points for 11 dives. Her Valley record of 12 feet, 7 inches is over a foot higher than the second-best mark.