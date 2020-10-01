The Valley's last boys cross country team to win a state championship was Eisenhower's 2010 crew, and this victory at the Sunfair Invitational was the catalyst toward that ultimate goal.
This was a deep and interchangeable team that could shuffle its lineup on any given day. Timothy Cummings was the fastest on this day and ran third for the Cadets at state, while Jaziel Rodriguez was fourth fastest at Sunfair but the team leader a month later at state.
Ike's victory at state in 2010 ended a 22-year reign of Spokane champions.
---
As Timothy Cummings walked weakly through the finishing chute, having left all his energy and effort on the course, one discouraging thought made him feel even worse.
"I didn't want to let my team down," he said, "and right then I thought I lost it for us."
Not to worry. The senior leader for Eisenhower's boys cross country team soon learned that these Cadets are tougher, deeper and more competitive than ever before.
And they're heat-resistant, too.
On a sun-soaked afternoon that hit the mid-80s, Eisenhower's boys captured the coveted team title at the Sunfair Invitational for the second time in the 37-year history of the Northwest's largest prep cross country meet.
The Cadets, despite a trip to California last weekend, a league meet on Tuesday and the additional chores involved with hosting the 100-team event, won three of the seven varsity flights and Cummings capped the day with a sixth-place run in the featured final flight.
After teammates Santos Vargas, Jaziel Rodriguez and German Silva won flights before him, Cummings was swept up in the desire to keep the streak going and he led with a mile to go. He faded over the final two half-mile loops at Franklin Park but held together for a stellar time of 15 minutes, 26 seconds — tied for No. 4 all-time for local boys at Sunfair.
And yet at the end, seeing Kamiakin's Anthony Armstrong three places ahead of him, Cummings thought he'd ruined the day. Truth is, Eisenhower checked in with 26 points and Kamiakin was second with 29.
"Somebody said we were only two points ahead of Kamiakin before my race, so I thought I lost it for us," Cummings said. "I really wanted to win the race, and I didn't want Armstrong to beat me. But the last 800, my arms, my legs — everything was gone. I was just trying to get to the finish."
The Cadets were in fair shape through three flights, but they took command when Vargas, Rodriguez and Silva contributed the bare minimum to the team score — a single point.
Silva's win in the sixth flight, which was earned in a career-best time of 15:54, was especially clutch since he edged Kamiakin's Austin Richards.
"The thing about Sunfair is, one guy messes up and you're done," Silva said. "We didn't run very well here last year (13th) but we're so much better now. Everybody was ready today and nobody messed up."
Eisenhower's boys, ranked No. 1 in the state among 4A teams, lopped off 94 points from last year's Sunfair score.
"They really wanted to run well here today," said Ike coach Phil English, whose team nearly got another win from Delfino Dominquez, who was second in the third flight. "It was fairly intense. Those kids in the middle flights energized the whole team."
Ellensburg's Jeffrey Ott and Liston Idler both broke 17 minutes on the rugged three-mile course, helping the Bulldogs finish 20th overall and fourth among 2A schools.
In the race ahead of Cummings in the final flight, the final mile saw a strong charge from the CBBN trio of Walla Walla's Aaron Nelson, Armstrong and Wenatchee's Jacob Smith. Trouble was, they finished 2-3-4 behind a blonded-haired junior that few people were familiar with.
It was Dallin Farnsworth, a Sunfair rookie from Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho. Unbeaten in four invitationals this season, Farnsworth clocked 15:06 — a nine-second victory and good for 11th on Sunfair's all-time list.
"I saw the course for the first time last night and I knew I would struggle with the hills — they're real hard," he said. "But I also saw that the last mile is mostly gradual downhill, so I tried to stay close. I'm a good downhill runner and I felt great that last mile."