STILLWATER, Okla. — Eisenhower graduate Jonas Price made his collegiate racing debut Saturday morning with a 13th-place finish in the 82nd annual Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet.
Price clocked 24 minutes, 53 seconds on the 8,000-meter course and was the No. 6 runner for OSU, which clipped reigning Big 12 champion Iowa State to win the 13-team season-opening competition. The field included seven Big 12 teams.
It will be a split season for Oklahoma State, which will host its own invitational on Oct. 17 and then compete in the Big 12 Championships at Kansas on Oct. 31.
The NCAA is then tentatively planning on staging pre-nationals races on Feb. 6 and that will lead up to Oklahoma State hosting the NCAA Championships on March 15 on its new, runners-only venue.
SUN CITY IN ARIZONA: Kara Mickelson and Annette Figueroa of the Yakima-based Sun City Harriers finished 10th and 11th in the Club girls race at Friday's Desert Twilight cross country meet in Phoenix.
Mickelson, a student at Eisenhower, clocked 21 minutes, 19 seconds for 5,000 meters and Figueroa checked in at 21:23.
Aiden Waddle was Sun City's top boys finisher, placing 36th out of 129 in 17:38.
Sun City took 14 runners to the 150-team event and hopes to have the same group competing at the AAU National meet in Florida in early December.
PACKARD LEADS UTAH: Former West Valley runner Brayden Packard, now a senior at American Fork High School, owns Utah's top cross country time for three miles. Packard, winner of three of four races so far, clocked 14:48 a month ago. Utah is gearing up for state later this month.