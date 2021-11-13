FEDERAL WAY — Led by its two standout relays and junior Izzy Vick, Selah scored in seven events and rolled up 88 points to place 11th at the Class 2A-1A state swimming championships on Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center.
Vick placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle, ninth in the 100 free and helped the Vikings place fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 200 free relay.
Vick didn’t match Friday’s qualifying time in the 50 free, clocking 25.87 seconds, but she improved five places from her finish here two years ago as a freshman.
Selah’s two relays were comprised of senior Katie Ramos, juniors Gabrielle Young and Vick and sophomore Elise Ozanich.
Cle Elum senior Anna Wersland capped a four-year career with her highest state finishes, placing fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 free. It was the third time she competed at state in those events and the first time she made the championship finals in both.
Wersland timed 1:01.48, which was just .21 from second place, in the 100 back and 56.08 in the 100 free.
• In the 4A finals, Eisenhower senior Addie Mitchell wrapped up her four-year career with a pair of 12th-place finishes, clocking 2:01.00 in the 200 free and 1:00.02 in the 100 fly.
Class 4A finals
200 free: 12, Addie Mitchell (Ike) 2:01.00.
100 fly: 12, Addie Mitchell (Ike) 1:00.02.
Class 2A-1A finals
Top teams: Pullman 330, Sammamish 223, Sehome 221.5. Locals: 11, Selah 88; 18, Cle Elum 32; 23, Ellensburg 18; 35, Toppenish 1.
200 medley relay: 4, Selah (Ramos, Vick, Young, Ozanich) 1:58.12; 14, Ellensburg (Eslinger, Bean, Holt, Schoos) 2:08.92.
200 free: 14, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:10.51.
200 IM: 12, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:24.20.
50 free: 7, Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.87.
100 fly: 16, Michelle Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:08.40.
100 free: 5, Anna Wersland (CE) 56.08; 9, Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.83.
200 free relay: 6, Selah (Ramos, Ozanich, Young, Vick) 1:47.68.
100 back: 4, Anna Wersland (CE) 1:01.48; 12, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.30.
100 breast: 16, Gabrielle Young (Selah) 1:18.08.
400 free relay: 11, Ellensburg (Dick, Child, Fredrickson, Holt) 4:08.04.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.