When Jonas Price steps on his home course Monday to compete in the NCAA National Cross Country Championships he'll be enjoying a truly rare experience.
Not just as a freshman on one of the nation's elite teams, but as one of the few Valley graduates to have ever raced in the Division I showcase.
It's been some journey.
Having missed out on his entire senior track season at Eisenhower last spring, and then with only three races in the fall to transition to his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, Price used the extra time leading up to the pandemic-postponed Nationals to earn a spot on the Cowboys' sixth-ranked squad.
Oklahoma State's veteran top five has been well established since the Big 12 Championships on Oct. 30 and Price has been battling with a group of teammates for four months to secure one of the two remaining spots on the National team, which has the unique benefit of hosting the men's and women's finals on its state-of-art course.
For the Valley, the irony of Price's participation is that the last local runner to compete at Nationals — and by far the most frequent qualifier — also wore an Oklahoma State jersey. West Valley's Brian Ehlis raced for the Cowboys at NCAAs in 2003, '04, '06 and '07. His best finish came in 2006 as a junior when he was the No. 5 runner for an OSU team that placed 10th.
The highest individual finishers have been Prosser's Mike Blackmore (36th, Oregon, 1983) and Eisenhower's Camille Rivard (69th, Washington State, 1985). Fewer than a dozen Valley runners have competed in the race.
Without the normal regional qualifying meets and with competition among conferences spread through last fall and into the winter, the NCAA assembled Monday's field through an at-large process. Oklahoma State was a solid finalist in the 31-team field, having defeated No. 5 Tulsa in October along with winning the Big 12 title over No. 7 Iowa State.
All four of Price's collegiate races have been 8,000 meters in length, with his best of 24 minutes, 29 seconds, but he will step up to 10,000 for Nationals. He will see some faces he knows with Washington's men qualifying along with Gonzaga's first-ever appearance.
Coverage on ESPNU begins at 9:30 a.m. with the women's race at 9:50 followed by the men at 10:40.