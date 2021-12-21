Coeur d’Alene coach Nicole Symons kept imploring her defense from courtside, “know where the shooters are!” It’s a group that takes instruction well, having allowed just 35 points a game to help build a 10-0 record.
But on Tuesday afternoon, Eisenhower’s girls presented the visitors with too many shooters to cover.
With senior Analyssa Maldonado’s breakout performance leading the way, the Cadets withstood two major runs by the Idaho team, buried eight 3-pointers and hit clutch free throws in the final minute to earn 64-55 victory that pushed their record to 6-1.
“We knew they were really good and 10-0, but this is the type of game we want and I’m so proud of how well handled it,” said Maldonado, who capped her 26-point game with four free throws in the last 22 seconds to seal Ike’s sixth straight win. “It feels mazing when we play like this, as a team.”
Maldonado was the igniter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers after CDA bolted to a 10-2 lead. And she was the closer, not only knocking down the late free throws but hitting her fourth 3-pointer with 3:02 left to break a 51-51 tie.
“She’s a natural shooter and she works hard for everything. It was great to see her have a game like this,” said Ike coach Ray Harris. “This was a really good team we played — tough on the boards with their bigs and some very talented players. But we brought pressure and created some problems for them, and we shot pretty well.”
Indeed, as Maldonado alluded to, it was a team effort when one was required. Coeur d’Alene had spent the last week humbling teams on its four-game Washington tour, beating Lewis & Clark 58-28 and Mt. Spokane 72-30 in Spokane and then toppling West Valley 82-25 on Monday. In that game, 6-foot senior Madi Symons scored 38 points.
And when Symons went to work scoring seven of CDA’s first 10 points, it didn’t look good for the smaller Cadets.
So they whipped the ball around the taller zone defense and found the shooters. Sophomore Navaeh Lopez and senior Mia Rodriguez canned 3-pointers in the second quarter as Ike rallied for a 29-25 halftime lead. Rodriguez, a four-year veteran of the program, hit another triple in the third quarter and senior Lexi Tobiness made one to start the fourth quarter.
Tobiness’ shot was big because CDA had seized the momentum by closing the third period with an 11-3 run. After forcing a turnover, Tobiness scored again on a putback and suddenly the Cadets were back up 47-42 and gaining confidence to finish it off.
“We minimized mistakes and took care for the little things,” Harris said. “Now the girls believe in themselves a little bit more.”
Despite dealing with some early foul trouble while defending CDA’s interior talent, senior Kiana Yesiki still scored 15 points and contributed mightily with two baskets and four free throws in the final five minutes.
“It feels so good getting a win like this,” Maldonado said. “Now we have to focus on staying hungry.”
Ike will need to do exactly that. Next week in a tournament at Moses Lake, the Cadets will face the toughest Spokane has to offer with games against Mead, Central Valley and Gonzaga Prep.
