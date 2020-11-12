Eisenhower’s Karly Felton averaged 21.1 points during her senior season in 2002-03, topped 1,000 career points in Big Nine play, and still owns a share of the single-game school record with a 34-point game from her junior season.
At Idaho, Felton started 87 games through her junior season before suffering a knee injury early in her senior year. She earned bachelor’s degrees in advertising and psychology and has worked for over 11 years for Nike at the World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.
Last year at this time, Karly Felton was on top of the world.
The former Eisenhower standout had just received an early February phone call from University of Idaho assistant basketball coach Debbie Rouche asking her if she would be interested in becoming a Vandal.
After a whirlwind trip with her dad, John, to the Moscow campus, Felton verbally committed to Idaho and shortly thereafter signed a letter of intent. Her dream of playing Division I college basketball had come true.
If it is possible, Felton is looking down on top of the world now as her freshman season at Idaho is in full swing.
The Yakima Valley girls basketball player of the year for 2003 has started every game but one for Idaho and continues to impress her coach, Mike Devilbiss, and her teammates with her willingness to do the dirty work.
Divilbiss admitted in January that he thought it would be a year before Felton would be ready physically to make the kind of contribution that led he and Rouche to recruit her.
But an injury to Ticey Westbrooks in the team’s first game opened up a starting spot and Felton has responded like the job should have been hers all along.
“We had some injuries and a player quit,” Divilbiss said. “She knew it was her turn and off she went.”
Felton was thrown right into the fire. In her first starting assignment, she had to guard Julie Gertsen, Weber State’s best player. Divilbiss knew he had a keeper.
“She was running through screens and knocking people around,” he said. “I saw that and went, ‘Holy cow.’ We were so impressed with her mentality. She did as good a job that night as we could have asked.”
Two games after that, Felton and her teammates got to play in front of home fans — literally — when the Vandals defeated the Portland Pilots at Tri-Cities Coliseum in front of a crowd of about 3,600 that included a sizable Yakima contingent.
Felton’s contributions have steadily improved. In the past two weeks she has recorded career highs of 10 points and nine rebounds in a game and in back-to-back games she led the team in rebounding.
And showing some of the offensive skills that made her an all Big Nine selection in 2002-03, she passed for five assists against Idaho State in December. She has a nearly two-to-one assist to turnover ratio (33-18).
Felton went to Moscow committed to doing what she had to for a chance to play. She lifted all summer using a plan provided by Idaho’s trainers. Still, when she arrived on campus she was surprised by the intensity off the off-season program. It has paid dividends.
“There is a tremendous difference in the strength level to play at this level. My mom was rubbing my back before a game and she said “There’s no soft spots,” Felton said, laughing, during a phone interview on a recent road trip. “I was happy with that.”
The upside for Idaho is big. The Vandals have three freshmen and a sophomore in the first seven players and Divilbiss and Rouche have firmly established a beachhead in the fertile Big Nine recruiting area.
“We teach the kids concepts instead of patterns and it takes them a year to learn to play instinctively,” Divilbiss said. “Karly is a very quick learner.”
At Eisenhower, Felton’s work ethic and intensity — words she grew up hearing her father preach when he was coaching — are a huge part of the turnaround that coach Christian McDonald engineered.
“Her work ethic has taken her from a 15-point-a-game scorer to a 20-point-a-game scorer,” McDonald said. “You can stop a scorer, but she runs the floor, she hits the boards and there’s not a lot you can do with a player like that.
“She’s always working to find ways to get extra baskets,” he said. “She has really improved on her ball handling, her 3-point shooting and her free throws.”
McDonald is effusive in his praise for Felton’s leadership. It is a big reason, he says, that the Cadets are eying the postseason instead of making spring sports plans.
“The whole team, they feed off her work ethic,” he said. “The younger kids see her work and they are learning how to practice. Karly is always the first one in sprints, she knocks kids around in practice and she dives on the floor for loose balls.”