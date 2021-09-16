Even in a pandemic shutdown, Addie Mitchell didn’t want her dedication to waver. As one the Valley’s top high school athletes, she has the stout mentality to adapt, persevere and overcome.
But this was different, a level more challenging than most. Dedication is well and good, but what the Eisenhower senior needed most was a hole in the ground.
“Luckily I had neighbors who would let me use their pool,” she said. “It’s definitely not the same, but you can still get some work in with a tether line and a kickboard. Pools were closed, gyms were closed — it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d have to worry about. But I tried to make the best of it.”
Being out of the water for nearly a year was a jarring adjustment for someone who’s been a competitive swimmer since age 9. And it was especially frustrating since she lost her entire junior season a year ago, although swimmers did get a handful of local meets in March in a delayed and condensed schedule.
But as Mitchell prepares to start her final season for the Cadets, it’s not with a heavy sense of missed opportunity. Instead, the two-time Yakima Valley swimmer of the year is spinning a positive take on the unexpected gap in her prep career.
“Would I have preferred a full junior season? Definitely, because I had some pretty lofty goals and as a freshman and sophomore, I achieved the goals I had for those seasons,” she said. “But with what we had to work with — the half season in the spring — and what we had to do, it was good. We got a chance to see where we are, find some new opportunities, and set up a plan for this season.”
That means in the postseason dropping the event she has dominated the Valley in for three years, the 500-yard freestyle. A distance freestyler originally, Mitchell competed in the Class 4A state championships in the 200 free and 500 free as a freshman and sophomore. But during the brief spring season, without adequate base training, she moved away from the 500 free and “experimented” in other events, significantly lowering her best in the 200 individual medley and 100 back while leading the Valley in six individual events.
“With the full season ahead of us, the plan is to go with the 200 free and 100 back at district and go from there,” she explained of the senior strategy developed with longtime Ike coach Rick Alderson. “I’ll still do a bit of everything in the duals, but I’m excited for these two events. There’s more of a break between them, and I feel like my 100 back is really coming down.”
That wasn’t all of Mitchell’s experimenting last spring. With the jumbled and condensed seasons, she followed swimming by turning out for track and field for the first time. Then, with winter sports moved to the end of the school year, she turned out for wrestling.
“It was great cross-training and really helped me build strength,” Mitchell said. “Plus, it was fun to do. As weird as junior year was, it gave me an opportunity to try new things and see what I could do.”
Mitchell, who also trains and competes for the Yakima YMCA swim team, remembers clearly how quickly normal changed almost overnight. The YMCA team was competing in a short-course championship meet in early March of 2020, just before schools shut their doors and sent students home.
“I have a good friend on a Tri-Cities team and we were talking about how crazy it would be if everything shutdown,” she said. “We didn’t think there was anyway it would happen and then two weeks later the pools were closed along with everything else. Pretty soon I was out running and walking, doing whatever I could just to stay active.”
In terms of adapting to major changes and challenges, Mitchell was already experienced. Her family moved from North Carolina to Yakima just before she started eighth grade. Not only was that a coast-to-coast move, but she left a large club team that had 300 swimmers training at the renown Greensboro Aquatic Center.
But Mitchell’s theme comes through here, too.
“Sometimes my parents put it on them that I could’ve done better if we hadn’t moved,” she said. “But I love the programs and coaches we have here. I even like it in here at Lions (Pool), it’s fun to race in here. I think it’s all worked out for the best.”
