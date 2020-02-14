GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Jada Liulamaga converted a 3-point play with 2:15 left to take the lead and Yakama Tribal's girls held on to edge Sunnyside Christian 46-44 in the first round of the Greater Columbia district tournament on Friday.
Liulamaga finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals and went over 1,000 points for her career.
The Eagles (15-6) will play Trout Lake on Saturday at 5 p.m. TL defeated Klickwood 65-23 in Friday's second game.
Sunnyside Christian (11-9), which got 17 points from Jenna Andringa, will play Klickwood at 2 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — M. Candanoza 4, Sydney Banks 11, K. Candanoza 3, Ella 0, Halma 6, Jenna Andringa 17, Wolters 3.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G. Mills 8, Sy. Eagleheart 8, Lowe 0, Sa. Eagleheart 9, Eyle 2, Dawes 7, Jada Liulamaga 12.
Sunnyside Chr.=17=4=16=7=—=44
Yakama Tribal=12=7=12=15=—=46
YT highlights: Liulamaga 8 rebs, 7 assts, 5 stls; G'Mewin Mills 7 rebs; Saneah Eagleheart 5 stls.
---
BOYS
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 71, WAHLUKE 58: At Naches Valley, Caleb Deaton scored 23 points, Grant Osborn added 14 and Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson finished with 11 to lead the Rangers in the loser-out contest.
Naches Valley (16-6) will play La Salle at Wahluke on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WAHLUKE — Perez 0, Ramirez 2, Contreras 8, Urrutia 4, Rodriguez 0, Gonzalez 0, Zirker 0, Tanu Buck 31, Hernandez 2, Logan Marlow 11, Yorgesen 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Mueller 8, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 11, Caleb Deaton 23, Kent 2, Abram 6, Nedrow 2, Grant Osborn 14, Lakey 5.
Wahluke=19=4=18=17=—=58
Naches Valley=12=15=24=20=—=71
Highlights: Deaton (NV) 8 rebs, 6 asts; Nicholas Mueller (NV) 5 asts; Porter Abrams (NV) 10 rebs.
---
RIVER VIEW 67, LA SALLE 58 (OT): At River View, Kieran Kershaw scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, but the Panthers then took control by hitting 9 of 11 free throws in OT.
The Lightning (16-5) will play Naches Valley in a loser-out game on Tuesday at Wahluke at 7:30 p.m.
Fourth-ranked River View (21-1) advances to the title game to face Zillah on RV's home floor next Saturday.
LA SALLE — Esquival 0, Nathan Sedgwick 13, O'Connor 4, Kieran Kershaw 22, Malachy Caffrey 11, Gaethle 2, De. Sadeddin 2.
RIVER VIEW — Mark Rocha 12, William Bailey 11, Monds 5, Braulio Mendoza 14, Senger 0, Rogers 6, Tyler Bussell 19.
La Salle=4=22=12=18=2=—=58
River View=7=19=14=16=11=—=67
---
KIONA-BENTON 66, CLE ELUM 64 (2OT): At Kiona-Benton, Jake Kelly put together 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Warriors and teammate Jett Favero made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the loser-out game.
CLE ELUM — Chafin 5, Joel Kelly 7, Weeda 0, Jett Favero 15, Carson Razee 11, Jake Kelly 15, Bator 4, Ellison 7.
KIONA-BENTON — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=7=16=17=12=5=7=—=64
Kiona-Benton=15=12=17=8=5=9=—=66
Highlights: Joel Kelly 11 rebs, 3 assts; Jake Kelly 10 rebs, 4 blks; Chafin 4 stls.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA DISTRICT
YAKAMA TRIBAL 100, TROUT LAKE 16: At Goldendale, Bryce Strom scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures for the second-ranked Eagles (19-2), who extended their win streak to 17 games and will face Sunnyside Christian in the winner's bracket on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
TROUT LAKE — Garcia 0, Schmid 3, Van Laar 0, Heberling 2, McNeeley 5, McLaughlin 0, Keller 3, Day 0, Lanz 3, Sharp 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Terrell Yallup 11, Bryce Strom 23, Lester Wahsise 13, Jones 2, Bryan Strom 17, Bennett 4, John 4, Hart 6, Dawes 0, Speedis 6, Khayman Woodward 14, Pascua 0.
Trout Lake=3=5=3=5=—=16
Yakama Tribal=33=20=26=21=—=100
Highlights: Justice Hart 6 rebs; Bryan Strom 4 stls.
---
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, BICKLETON 31: At Goldendale, junior Nate Moore scored 19 points and Tyler Groeneweg netted 17 as the Knights advanced to a 6:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Yakama Tribal.
BICKLETON — M. Andrews 2, Hayl. Andrews 0, Hayd. Andrews 2, Gifford 0, Hanson 0, John Cardenas 13, Magana 7, Arriaga 1, McBride 3, Riggs 3, Mains 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 2, Smeenk 0, Nate Moore 19, Van Wieringen 3, Jech 0, Wagenaar 8, Anthony Mendoza 13, Tyler Groeneweg 17, De Boer 8, Roedel 2, Jansen 5.
Bickleton=6=10=4=11=—=31
Sunnyside Chr.=13=17=27=20=—=77