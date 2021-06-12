Senior post Gillyan Landis broke out for 20 of her 28 points in the first half and collected 14 rebounds to power West Valley to a 65-25 victory over Wenatchee in CBBN girls basketball Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Laiken Hill scored 11 points and added seven assists and six steals and junior Sophie Kraft grabbed 14 boards for the Rams, who play at Sunnyside on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
In other CBBN action Saturday, Eisenhower traveled to Eastmont and beat the Wildcats 55-33. The Cadets will play at Davis on Tuesday.
The district tournament will begin on Thursday.
WENATCHEE — Sterling 4, Volyn 3, Hyde 1, Boles 5, Blauman 9, Ogle 3.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 11, Allen 4, Bremerman 6, Betterton 4, Kraft 8, Fries 2, Steiner 2, Gillyan Landis 28, Tweedy 0, Darwood 0.
Wenatchee 4 10 2 9 — 25
West Valley 21 17 14 13 — 65
WV highlights: Landis 14 rebs; Sophie Kraft 14 rebs; Hill 7 assts, 6 stls.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 13, Maddie Wallace 12, Ziegler 4, Hicks 2, Garza 2, Oliver 2, Ramos 0, Nishi 0. 11-44 10-19 35.
LA SALLE — Trista Hull 19, Hayley Stohr 17, Gillian Martin 6, Ashby 6, Fuller 6, Standley 4, Gallegos 4, Roberts 3, Sigler 1. 25-52 13-19 66.
Zillah 13 8 6 8 — 35
La Salle 15 14 16 21 — 66
3-point goals: Zillah 3-13 (Wallace 3-6), La Salle 3-4 (Hull 1-1, Stohr 1-1, Roberts 1-1). Rebounds: Zillah 24 (Widner 6), La Salle 39 (Hull 20). Turnovers: Zillah 14, La Salle 10. Steals: Zillah 5, La Salle 7. Fouls: Zillah 13, La Salle 14. Fouled out—None.
---
BOYS
CBBN
EASTMONT 57, EISENHOWER 40: At Eisenhower, Isaac McDonald netted 20 points and collected seven rebounds for the Cadets, who close out the regular season on Tuesday hosting Davis.
EASTMONT — Schneider 5, Esparza 2, Eamon Monahan 17, Spencer Heimbigner 12, Weirsma 3, Easley 4, Gallaher 2, Cael Flanagan 12.
EISENHOWER — Howes 8, Davis 2, Miller 0, Garent 3, Herrera 0, Simmons 0, Schwem 4, Tasker 1, Berumen 2, Isaac McDonald 20.
Eastmont=10=17=16=14=—=57
Eisenhower=11=7=9=13=—=40
Highlights: McDonald (E) 7 rebs.
---
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 93, WAPATO 75: At Wapato, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson scored 21 of his career-high 38 points in the first half to help the Rangers secure third place Friday night. Lloyd-Watson also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Don Sadeddin hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for NV, which finished 11-4.
Braden Richardson’s 20 points led four players in double figures for Wapato.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Abrams 7, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 38, Gooler 0, Hines 2, Dom Sadeddin 26, Gaethle 9, M. Sadeddin 6, Nedrow 0, Benge 5.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 11, Walsey 3, Sean Goudy Jr. 15, Parish 0, Mathew Alvarado 11, Ruiz 7, Tadena 0, Braden Richardson 20, Bill 0, Dollente 3, McConville 5.
Naches Valley 24 32 17 20 — 93
Wapato 16 12 22 25 — 75
Highlights: Lloyd-Watson (NV) 13 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
PROSSER 70, SUNNYSIDE 59: At Prosser, Haden Hicks scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half to spark the Mustangs in the their season finale. Kory McClure hit three 3-pointers for Prosser, which finished 10-4.
Brent Maldonado and Daniel Singleterry netted 18 points apiece for Sunnyside, which resumes CBBN play at West Valley on Tuesday.
SUNNYSIDE — Briones 0, Garcia 2, Brent Maldonado 18, Montelongo 0, Galvez 5, Daniel Singleterry 18, Cazares 0, Salinas 6, Noah McNair 10.
PROSSER — Reyes 2, Phillips 0, Swift 5, Denny 0, Rivera 4, Tommy Inions 12, Kory McClure 11, Griffiths 6, Weinmann 0, Haden Hicks 19, Gonzalez 9.
Sunnyside 10 18 18 13 — 59
Prosser 21 14 15 20 — 70