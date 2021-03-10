COWICHE — Goalkeeper Carolina Areco made four saves and delivered one of Highland's three successful shootout kicks as the Scotties outlasted Cle Elum 1-0 in SCAC-EWAC girls soccer Wednesday night.
After scoreless regulation and overtime, Highland prevailed in the shootout 3-2 as Areco, Rachael Keller and Anahi Garcia made their shots.
Cle Elum keeper Meadow Stone made 13 stops.
The Scotties improved to 7-1 overall and await the six-team district tournament next week.
---
LA SALLE 12, WAPATO 0: At La Salle, Gillian Martin and Kendall Moore both recorded hat tricks and Martin added three assists as the Lightning finished its regular season at 8-0.
First half: 1, LS, Rylee Goins (Lillian Sigler), 5:00; 2, LS, Kendall Moore (Gillian Martin), 14:00; 3, LS, Martin (Moore), 15:00; 4, LS, Grace Liscano (Martin), 20:00; 5, LS, Nataly Pacheco (Moore), 30:00; 6, LS, Moore, 37:00; 7, LS, Liscano (Martin), 38:00.
Second half: 8, LS, Martin (Liscano), 47:00; 9, LS, Radillo (Pacheco), 54:00; 10, LS, Hayley Stohr (Pacheco), 57:00; 11, LS, Moore, 58:00; 12, LS, Martin (Pacheco), 61:00.
---
NACHES VALLEY 4, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Faith Hahn-Landis fired in all four goals and goalkeepers Reese Washburn and Georgia Barbee combined for seven saves in the shutout for the Rangers, who conclude their season next week with two matches.
First half: 1, NV, Faith Hahn-Landis (Evin Harvey), 1:00; 2, NV, Hahn-Landis (Georgia Barbee), 33:00.
Second half: 3, NV, Hahn-Landis (Taylor Dunbar), 72:00; 4, NV, Hahn-Landis (Jada Gooler), 79:00.
Saves: Reese Washburn (NV) 3, Georgia Barbee (NV) 4.
---
KIONA-BENTON 2, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the Spartans moved to 2-5 with two matches remaining - vs. Cle Elum at Sozo on Friday and at Naches Valley on Monday.
First half: 1, Kiona-Benton, 6:00; 2, Kiona-Benton, 35:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Litzy Miranda (G) 3, Olivia Clayton (KB) 3.
---
VOLLEYBALL
SCAC
CONNELL 3, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, Emilie Munguia's 12 kills, 17 digs and 17 perfect passes led the Lightning against Connell, which managed to outlast La Salle in five for the second time 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11.
La Salle concluded its regular season at 5-5 and will compete in next week's district tournament.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 2 aces, 12 kills, 17 digs, 17 perfect passes; Paige Falk 1 ace, 3 kills, 10 digs, 6 pp; Tatum Marang 2 aces, 8 kills, 18 digs, 29 pp, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 2 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs, 9 pp, 1 block, 36 assists; Kathryn Snyder 1 dig; Teryn May 3 aces, 11 kills, 6 digs, 13 pp; Bella Kanelopoulos 1 kill, 21 digs, 6 pp.
---
KIONA-BENTON 3, TOPPENISH 1: At Kiona-Benton, the Bears prevailed 23-25, 25-7, 25-9, 25-8 in the home match. Emily Larios contributed 14 digs for Toppenish.
In other SCAC matches, College Place topped Wapato 3-0.
Toppenish highlights: Emily Larios 14 digs; Jalissa Johnson 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 3, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 1: At Yakama Tribal, Saneah Eagleheart's 17 kills and 25 digs sparked the Eagles to a 25-15, 25-27, 28-26, 25-19 victory. Yakama Tribal hosts Liberty Christian on Friday.
YT highlights: Saneah Eagleheart 25 digs, 17 kills, 15 serves; Jada Liulamaga 7 kills, 16 digs, 1 block, 17 serves, 3 aces; Isha George 4 digs; Jordyn Tulee 36 assists, 4 digs, 10 serves, 1 ace; Sydrah Eagleheart 13 assists, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 5 serves, 3 aces, 7 kills; Sakoya Randle 10 assists, 6 digs, 21 serves, 3 aces; G'Mewiin Mills 7 digs, 4 serves; Naylanee Strom 1 dig; Nevelyn Salazar 1 dig; Bethany Scabbyrobe 2 assists, 1 block, 1 ace, 6 serves, 1 kill.
---
LATE TUESDAY
EISENHOWER 3, DAVIS 0: At Eisenhower, Eboni Johnson, Montana Dixon and Lilee Peralta had five kills apiece to lead the Cadets to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 win.
Eisenhower highlights: Eboni Johnson 5 aces, 3 kills; Montana Dixon 5 kills; Lilee Peralta 5 kills.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT BLACK ROCK GC
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 22, Grandview 62, Prosser 63, Bickleton 91.
Individuals: Cooper Quigley (S) 12:29 (4K), Lukkes Hultberg (P) 13:06, Eric Swedin (S) 13:47, Michael Strand (S) 13:56, Reece Ozanich (S) 14:04, Luke Binfet (B) 14:13, Jorge Morales (G) 14:20, Ethan Denny (P) 14:23, Sam Anderson (S) 14:38, Jared Briggs (S) 14:50.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 17, Prosser 43, Grandview inc.
Individuals: Aryanna Gonzalez (S) 17:31, Tanna Bond (S) 18:00, Jenna Bond (S) 18:08, Avery Thiemann (P) 18:09, Kyrsten Callahan (S) 18:15, Kieryann Mattson (S) 18:31, Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 18:46, Maddie Waggoner (S) 18:48, Aida Roy (P) 19:03, Anna Tamblyn (S) 19:25.
---
SCAC
AT MOUNT ADAMS CC
BOYS
Dual scores: College Place 21, Toppenish 38; Connell 18, Toppenish 42; Toppenish 15, Kiona-Benton inc.
Winner: Dallin Price (C) 16:55 (5K). Local highlights: 4, Andrew Sandoval (T) 18:03; 10, Gabriel Valdez (T) 18:56.
GIRLS
Dual scores: Toppenish 23, College Place 35; Connell 22, Toppenish 33; Toppenish 15, Kiona-Benton inc.
Winner: Sariah Hales (C) 21:36. Local highlights: 4, Daphne Hernandez (T) 24:13; 11, Bree Peters (T) 26:15.
---
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 16-11, EISENHOWER 0-1: At Eisenhower, Katie Arnold was 6-for-6 for the day with three runs scored in the opener for the Rams (4-0), who hosts Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Game 1
West Valley=671=2=—=16=20=0
Eisenhower=000=0=—=0=1=7
Arnold and Statler; Suhm and Abarca.
Highlights: Katie Arnold (WV) 4-4, 3 runs; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-2, 2b, 3b; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-2, 2b, RBI; Jessica Bruhner (WV) 2-2, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-4, 2 RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 2-3.
Game 2
West Valley=360=02=—=11=18=1
Eisenhower=000=10=—=1=6=1
Butler and Edris; Suhm and Martinez.
Highlights: Felicity Hanson (E) 1-2, RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 1-2, 2b; Katie Arnold (WV) 2-2, 2b, RBI; Mariah Anderson (WV) 2-2; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Jocelynn Edris (WV) 3-3.