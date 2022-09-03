WALLA WALLA — Alexia Lee scored twice to lift Eisenhower to a nonleague win in its season opener at Walla Walla.
The senior opened the scoring in the 10th minute and then added a game-winner just before the final whistle. Esperanza Haro provided both assists and Sierra Downes finished with five saves for Ike, which will host University on Wednesday.
In other games involving Big 9 teams on Saturday, Sunnyside beat Zillah 11-0 and Eastmont knocked off Selah 2-0.
First half: 1, Eisenhower, Alexia Lee (Esperanza Haro), 10:00; 2, Walla Walla, Bridget Boyd, 19:00.
Second half: 3, Eisenhower, Alexia Lee (Haro), 80:00.
Saves: Sierra Downes (E) 5; Ally Beuck (WW) 4.
CROSS COUNTRY
Selah Halftime Dash (Friday)
BOYS
Top 5: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:43 (2 miles), Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 9:47, Benjamin Michael (Selah) 10:52, Asa Norman (Davis) 11:00, Baysam Ruiz (Davis) 11:01.
GIRLS
Top 5: Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 12:25, Taryn Huck (NV) 12:28, Isabella Escamilla (Selah) 12:44, Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 12:47, Katrina Feriante (NV) 12:51.
