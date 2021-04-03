Senior goalkeeper Yahir Avila made six saves, including one in the shootout, as East Valley outlasted Grandview 2-1 in CWAC boys soccer Saturday afternoon at Earl Barden Stadium.
Sophomore Emanuel Brambilla scored EV's regulation goal and helped the Red Devils win the shootout 4-2.
After Brambilla put his goal on the board in the seventh minute, Grandview responded with Cristian Castaneda's tally in the 24th minute and the tie held up through the second half and overtimes.
Diego Lopez assisted on Brambilla's goal and made his kick in the shootout.
East Valley (3-1) hosts Ellensburg on April 10.
First half: 1, EV, Emanuel Brambilla (Diego Lopez), 7:20; 2, Grandview, Cristian Castaneda (Javier Correa), 24:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Shootout: EV 4 (Carson Knautz, Brambilla, Cris Carriedo, Lopez), Grandview 2 (Christian Valencia, Julian Garza).
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 6, Jose Corona (G) 3.
---
SELAH 5, ELLENSBURG 2: At Ellensburg, Abdurahim Leigh scored twice and assisted Johnny Young twice to keep the Vikings unbeaten at 3-0.
First half: 1, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh (Shad Smith), 15:00. 2, Selah, Leigh (Jacob Kieser), 18:00. 3, Ellensburg, Jose Santana (PK), 31:00.
Second half: 4, Selah, Miguel Covarrubias (Kieser), 64:00. 5, Selah, Johnny Young (Leigh), 69:00. 6, Young (Leigh), 76:00. 7, Ellensburg, Santana (PK), 78:00.
Saves: Diego Figeroa (S) 2, Ellensburg 8.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 5, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee scored two goals and Abigail Wammock had a goal and assist for the Cadets, who scored all five goals in the second half and finished 4-5 in league.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Ike, Emma Estrada (Josselyn Viveros), 47:00; 2, Ike, Abigail Wammock (PK), 52:00; 3, Ike, Alexia Lee (Liliana Rodriguez), 58:00; 4, Ike, Lee (Wammock), 60:00; 5, Ike, Emma Estrada, 71:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (E) 1, Maeve Weets (S) 2.
---
BASEBALL
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 7-20, PROSSER 5-8: At Grandview, Jose Cardenas hit three doubles and drove in six runs while Matthew Sauve added a double, a triple and five RBI for the Greyhounds.
Game 1
Prosser=200=120=0=—=5=6=4
Grandview=104=200=x=—=7=10=2
Belt, Mulbrey (6) and Contreras. Kleinow, Sauve (5) and Judkins.
Highlights: J. Robillard (P) 3-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-3, 2 runs; Jose Cardenas (G) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Matthew Sauve (G) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 2-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Elyan Gomez (G) 1-3, 2b.
Game 2
Prosser=332=00=—=8=8=10
Grandview=715=7x=—=20=9=7
Mulbry, Taylor (1), Peters (4), Bestebreur (4) and Contreras. Cardenas and Judkins.
Highlights: D. Contreras (P) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; T. Webb (P) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; G. Soto (P) 1-3, 2b; Cardenas (G) 2-2, 2 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Sauve (G) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Gomez 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; E. Padgham 1-3, 2b, RBI.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 6-9, KIONA-BENTON 5-7: At Naches Valley, Logan Stevenson went 6 for 9 with three doubles and four RBI, including an eighth-inning walk-off hit in the opener.
Game 1
Kiona-Benton=011=300=00=—=5=5=3
Naches Valley=210=200=01=—=6=7=4
T. Messner, Black (6) and Black. J. Jenkins, Gooler (4), Stevenson (8) and Cypher.
NV highlights: Logan Stevenson 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Garren Goolder 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Gunner Gaethle 2-3, 2b, run, RBI.
Game 2
Kiona-Benton=301=020=1=—=7=14=0
Naches Valley=204=003=x=—=9=14=0
Henry, G. Messner (6) and Black. Cypher, Stevenson (4), L. Jenkins (7) and Gooler.
NV highlights: Porter Abrams 2-3, 2 runs; Stevenson 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Jack Jenkins 3-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Gooler 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Gaethle 2-3, 2b.
---
LA SALLE 13-6, TOPPENISH 12-19: At La Salle, the Lightning picked up a walk-off win behind Justus Barker's four RBI before Toppenish roared back to earn a split thanks to two hits, two runs and two RBI for Edgar Bustillo.
Game 1
Toppenish=601=102=2=—=12=6=2
La Salle=100=0(10)0=2=—=13=6=5
Perez, Garcia (5), Robledo (5), Grant (7). Rettig, Edler (4), Barker (6) and Marquis.
Highlights: Joel Godina (T) 3-3, 3 runs; Justus Barker (LS) 1-4, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Marcus Rettig (LS) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Zachary Silva (LS) 1-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Toppenish=609=22=—=19=8=4
La Salle=200=04=—=6=5=3
Godina. Messer, Edler (3), Barker (4), Singh (5) and Marquis.
Highlights: Godina (T) 1-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Dakoda Bauer (T) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Edgar Bustillos (T) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caden Garcia (T) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Barker 3-3, run, 2 RBI.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 16-19, ZILLAH 1-0: At Zillah, the Hawks ran their record to 4-0 with another big sweep. Zillah (1-2) plays Connell on Tuesday.
Game 1
College Place=291=4=—=16=13=0
Zillah=100=0=—=1=3=0
Mackenzie and Courtney; Flood, Johnson (4), Dunn (4) and Cochran.
Highlights: Kaden Ruggles (Z) 2b.
Game 2
College Place=033=0(13)=—=19=17=0
Zillah=000=00=—=0=0=3
Courtney, Amada (4) and Mackenzie; Haffner, Damron (5), Hendren (5), Dunn (5) and Flood.
---
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 13-13, EAST VALLEY 4-9: At East Valley, Izzy Vick hit two home runs and drove in seven runs to lead Selah's offense in the opener and Sydney Wells homered to help the Vikings close out the sweep. Selah will host Grandview in a doubleheader next Saturday and East Valley will play at Naches Valley on Wednesday.
Game 1
Selah=531=010=3=—=13=14=2
East Valley=103=000=0=—=4=6=2
Lee and Hite; Laurante and Hagler.
Highlights: Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-4, run, RBI; Erin Lee (S) 4-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 12 K; Izzy Vick (S) 3-5, 2 HR, 3 runs, 7 RBI; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-4, run.
Game 2
Selah=102=051=4=—=13=14=1
East Valley=202=400=1=—=9=11=3
Thomas, Lee (4) and Hite; Heater and Hagler.
Highlights: Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-4, run; Sydney Wells (S) 3-4, 4 runs, 4 RBI, 3b, HR; Erin Lee (S) 3-5, run, 2 RBI; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-5, run, RBI; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-4, run.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 12-12, KIONA-BENTON 1-1: At Naches Valley, Kyleigh Ross pitched both games with eight strikeouts and only two walks for the day to lead the Rangers.
Hope Saucedo was 3 for 4 in both games, and Allison Uecker and Audrey Kime had two hits apiece in the opener.
In the second game, Jaden Gunter was 3 for 4 and Addi Vanwagoner had two hits.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 18-16, ZILLAH 1-3: At Zillah, Kadence Ward drove in two runs and Gracie Salverda scored twice and hit a triple in the second game for the Leopards, who play Connell on Tuesday.
Game 1
College Place=3(10)2=3=—=18=9=0
Zillah=100=0=—=1=2=3
Hardy and Stubblefield; B. Ward, Gauley (2), Salame (4) and K. Ward.
Highlights: Bailey Ward (Z) hit, RBI.
Game 2
College Place=223=108=—=16=13=0
Zillah=002=010=—=3=6=2
Hardy and Stubblefield; Salame and K. Ward.
Highlights: Gracie Salverda (Z) 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Kadence Ward (Z) 1-2, 2 RBI.
---
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 9-14, WAPATO JV 6-8: At La Salle, the Lightning swept Wapato's JV team in two shortened games after La Salle's scheduled doubleheader against Toppenish was postponed.
Game 1
Wapato=150=—=6
La Salle=423=—=9
Wapato not available. Churchill and Falk.
Game 2
Wapato=411=2=—=8
La Salle=054=5=—=14
Clark, Falk (2) and Churchill.
---
TRACK AND FIELD
CWAC
AT ELLENSBURG
Ellensburg boys 97.5, Prosser 47.5
100: Gabe Parker (E) 11.87. 200: Cade Harris (P) 24.50. 400: Parker (E) 57.10. 800: Ethan Denny (P) 2:08.55. 1600: Luther Belofsky (E) 4:56.23. 3200: Lukkes Hultsberg (P) 10:20.95. 110H: Reilly Williams (P) 16.43. 300H: Williams (P) 41.42. 4x100: Ellensburg 46.88. 4x400: Prosser 3:47.93.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 41-4.25. Disc: Jasper McCutcheon (E) 121-4. Jav: Richard Wellington (E) 129-5. HJ: San Johnson (E) 5-6. PV: Mason Blad (E) and Corgan Smith (E) 8-6. LJ: George Wright (E) 19-7. TJ: Kai Styler (E) 39-3.5.
Ellensburg girls 106, Prosser 40
100: Caitlyn Cheney (E) 13.43. 200: Cheney (E) 28.02. 400: Frances Valverde (E) 1:11.55. 800: Elaine Joyce (E) 2:35.96. 1600: Kate Laurent (E) 5:21.52. 3200: Rylee Leishman (E) 12:06.56. 100H: Kendell Bean (E) 19.16. 300H: Bean (E) 55.42. 4x100: Ellensburg 54.89. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:59.79. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:28.15.
Shot: Kambria Hartrick (E) 34-8.75. Disc: Hartrick (E) 117-1. Jav: Joyce (E) 82-8. HJ: Tylie Niemi (P) 4-4. PV: Cami Anderson (P) 7-0. LJ: Martha Akinbade (P) 12-10.75. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 28-5.5.
---
AT EAST VALLEY
BOYS
100: Kaiden Siebol (EV) 11.36. 200: Siebol (EV) 23.45. 400: Noe Medina (G) 53.57. 800: Kyle Parries (EV) 2:10.63. 1600: Isaac Immel (RC) 4:39.29. 3200: Immel (RC) 10:54.86. 300H: Anthony Rodriguez (G) 48.64. 4x100: RC 52.12.
Shot: Jesus Soto (EV) 40-1.25. Disc: Dominik Sanchez (G) 110-7. Jav: Sanchez (G) 121-1. HJ: Siebol (EV) 6-2. PV: Abdiel Lopez (G) 9-0. LJ: Siebol (EV) 18-11. TJ: Rodriguez (G) 33-4.5.
GIRLS
100: Jazmine Richey (G) 13.88. 200: Ashlynn Sylve (EV) 27.81. 400: Sylve (EV) 1:04.17. 800: Elizabeth Mendoza (G) 3:18.81. 1600: Marcia Hernandez (G) 7:03.01. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 18.54. 300H: Richey (G) 51.85. 4x100: EV 54.96. 4x200: EV 1:59.17.
Shot: Ariana Soto (EV) 32-1.5. Disc: Soto (EV) 81-1. Jav: Emma Gruenberg (EV) 91-5. HJ: Sylve (EV) 4-6. LJ: Sylve (EV) 15-6. TJ: Alaisa Martinez (G) 26-9.5.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Ellensburg boys 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Jett Hatch (P) d. Josh Rosen 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5); Ethan Price (E) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Bennett Berg-Ethan Felicetti (P) d. Liam Schedler-Stuart Loverro 6-0, 6-4; Eli Lewis-Emmett Fenz (E) won by forfeit; Curtis Smithgall-Cody Holdeman (E) won by forfeit.
Ellensburg girls 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Jeemin Choi (P) d. Blake Johnson 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Lily Haughee (P) d. Bella Estey 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Taylor Perez-Kendall Steele (E) d. Shannon Whiting-Aubrey Munn 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Chloe Hannah-Lilly Hammond (E) d. Ava Smasne-Faith Rodriguez 6-4, 7-5; Payton Snyder-Kelsey Franklin(E) d. Sydney Gamache-Aida Roy 6-1, 6-3.
---
Grandview boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Alex Ibarra (G) d. Zaiden Garcia 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Jacob Hersel 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. David Lopez–Angel Tovar 6-0, 6-0; Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma (EV) d. Geovanny Pineda–Joel Alvarez 6-2, 6-2; Micah Matheny–Christian Sanchez (G) won by forfeit.
Grandview girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Mia Mesler 6-4, 6-0; Jazelle Tovar (G) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith (EV) d. Karla Martinez–Kiana Sanchez 6-2, 6-2; Kristen Montelongo-Solis–Sofia Sanchez (G) won by forfeit; Ana Farias–Julieta Farias (G) won by forfeit.
---
SCAC
Connell boys 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Diego Ruiz (T) d. Chris Thorson 6-0, 6-0; Marcus Morill (C) d. Robert Bjur 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Randy Reed-Nathan Fox (C) d. David Luna-David Rosas 6-4, 6-0; Jaris Olsen-McKay Selbe (C) d. Miguel Martinez-Luke Hart 6-2, 6-0; Connell No. 3 won by forfeit.