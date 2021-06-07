SELAH — Charlie Hudson capped his brief but stellar sophomore season with two big career bests while leading Selah to the team title at Monday's CWAC Showcase boys swimming finale.
Hudson started by anchoring the Vikings to a season best in the 200-yard medley relay, the first of three relay victories for the host team at the Selah Aquatic Center.
He then turned his attention to the sprints, where he swept the 50 and 100 freestyle events. After lowering his best in the 50 to 22.25 seconds, Hudson broke 50 seconds in the 100 free for the first time at 48.93.
Hudson, who has two years to take aim at Selah's school record in 100 free held by his coach Zack Schab, ended his day by bringing the Vikings' 200 free relay home to victory.
Prosser senior Coleman Wright stepped away from his specialties in the final prep competition of his career, winning the 100 breast and pushing Hudson in the 100 free.
Team scores: Selah 99, Prosser 26, East Valley 16, Toppenish 10, Zillah 10.
Top placers
200 medley relay: Selah (Vick, M. Ozanich, L. Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:45.58, Selah 1:59.79, Prosser 2:13.60.
200 free: Jacob Gano (EV) 2:11.44, Reilly Cavanaugh (S) 2:11.95, Jonathan Hansen (S) 2:14.58.
200 IM: Logan Schultz (P) 2:51.91.
50 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 22.25, Ian Muffet (Z) 24.63, Jaxon Smith (T) 25.01.
100 fly: Michael Strand (S) 57.77, Michael Ozanich (S) 59.48, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 1:02.55.
100 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 48.93, Coleman Wright (P) 50.65, Cooper Vick (S) 56.32.
500 free: Ian Muffet (Z) 5:32.82, Jacob Gano (EV) 5:40.02, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 6:02.84.
200 free relay: Selah (Vick, M. Ozanich, Strand, Hudson) 1:36.46, Selah 1:52.17, Prosser 1:54.89.
100 back: Cooper Vick (S) 1:02.48, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:04.49, Michael Noyes (S) 1:09.58.
100 breast: Coleman Wright (P) 1:04.50, Michael Ozanich (S) 1:08.50, Michael Strand (S) 1:08.96.
400 free relay: Selah (Hansen, Rees, E. Ozanich, R. Cavanaugh) 4:20.89, Selah 4:59.46.
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 59, KITTITAS 51: At Kittitas, Teal Soaring Eagle hit five 3-pointers, scored a season-high 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Cougars push their league record to 6-1. White Swan hosts first-place Elum on Thursday.
Kittitas, which got 16 points from Luke Hayden, moved to 4-3 in league.
WHITE SWAN — Devin Sampson-Craig 14, Watlamet 0, Valdez 4, Kupkana Leavitt 12, Teal Soaring Eagle 29, Hull 0, Dittentholer 0.
KITTITAS — Van Dorn 6, Coles 6, Rosbach 8, Towner 5, Blake Catlin 12, Luke Hayden 16.
White Swan=10=24=15=10=—=59
Kittitas=12=11=15=13=—=51
Highlights: Soaring Eagle (WS) 10 rebs, 5 3p; Leavitt (WS) 9 rebs.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 56, GRANGER 31: At Granger, Noah McKee tallied 14 points for the Crusaders, who host Kittitas on Tuesday and finish on Friday at Highland.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 0, Noah McKee 14, Belknap 3, Allan 5, Bradford 5, Bell 5, Villa 3, Vickers 4, Bazaldua 1, Joel Belaire 12, Palmer 0, Bamglevu 4.
GRANGER — M. Heckert 2, Villa 0, Cardenas 4, Ryan Heckert 13, Castro 6, Asher 2, Castillas 3, Stewart 2.
Riverside Chr.=9=14=19=14=—=56
Granger=13=4=5=9=—=31
---
CLE ELUM 70, HIGHLAND 41: At Highland, Joel Kelly made 8 of 12 shots, scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Warriors improved to 7-0 in league and 9-1 overall.
Cle Elum plays at White Swan on Thursday and hosts its season finale on Friday against Kittitas.
CLE ELUM — Najar 6, Chafin 2, Singer 5, Joel Kelly 16, Favero 7, Carson Razee 11, Ja. Kelly 9, Montgomery 4, Bator 2, Ellison 8.
HIGHLAND — unavailable.
Cle Elum=25=14=14=17=—=70
Highland=6=15=9=11=—=41
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 8 rebs; Jake Kelly (CE) 7 stls, 4 assts.
---
NONLEAGUE
YAKAMA TRIBAL 85, NIXYAAWII 84 (OT): At Yakama Tribal, Lester Wahsise hit two free throws in the final seconds to lift the Eagles to victory in their season finale.
Talani Dawes led four players in double figures with 22 points and Justice Hart turned in a triple-double of 18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for Yakama Tribal (9-1).
NIXYAAWII — G. Sams 4, Dylan Abramson 11, Tyasin Burns 25, Pool 0, Dakota Sams 28, Barkley 0, Ruger Deming 16.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Lester Wahsise 12, Lewis 5, Mylo Jones 20, Bueno 0, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 18, Talani Dawes 22, Yallup 0, Arbuckle 8.
Nixyaawii=18=24=15=16=11=—=84
Yakama Tribal=14=24=18=17=12=—=85
Highlights: Wahsise 6 assts, 6 rebs; Jones 6 assts; Hart 10 assts, 10 rebs; Dawes 4 rebs, 3 stls; Arbuckle 5 rebs.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 63, SELAH 42: At Grandview, sophomore Natalee Trevino scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and four steals for the Greyhounds, who connected on 12 of 24 3-point shots. Marissa Castilleja made four 3-pointers.
Grandview hosts Prosser on Tuesday while Selah hosts East Valley to wrap up league play.
SELAH — Ruark 2, Hall 2, Wangler 4, Tamblyn 0, Pendleton 4, Horton 5, Mattson 9, Garza 10, Lakey 2, Carpenter 4.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 21, Marissa Castilleja 12, A. Medina 8, Castro 8, Richey 6, D. Medina 4, Cardenas 3, Black 1, Copeland 0, Prieto 0, Yanetsko 0.
Selah=4=4=12=22=—=42
Grandview=17=22=14=10=—=63
Highlights: Trevino (G) 3 3p, 8 rebs, 4 stls; Castilleja (G) 4 3p, 3 stls; Jazmine Richey (G) 11 rebs, 3 assts.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 52, KITTITAS 29: At Kittitas, Lovie Vanpelt's double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds went with five blocks and three assists to lead the Cougars, who moved to 5-1 in league and will host Cle Elum on Thursday.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 7, Ryan 0, Rodriguez 0, Watlamet 0, Melanie Bass 14, Scabbyrobe 8, E. Bass 0, Smartlowit 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 13, Lovie Vanpelt 10, Young 0, Wheeler 0.
KITTITAS — Harris 5, Rose 4, Faubion 0, Huber 5, Boguslawski 10, Federwisch 0, Wilson 2, Nunley 3, Asbury 0.
White Swan=22=9=6=15=—=52
Kittitas=7=6=8=8=—=29
Highlights: Vanpelt 11 rebs, 5 blks, 3 assts; Jovenna Scabbyrobe 5 assts, 5 stls; Wolfsberger 7 rebs; M. Bass 3 stls, 3 assts.
---
NONLEAGUE
NIXYAAWII 54, YAKAMA TRIBAL 52: At Yakama Tribal, Sakoyah Randle netted 14 points and Jada Luilamaga collected 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Eagles, who finished their season at 5-4.
NIXYAAWII — Bronson 18, Adilia Hart 12, Singer 2, Sohappy 2, Oatman 0, M. Hart 4, Mackenzie Kiona 12, Moses 4, Nabin 0, Bevis 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 9, Eagleheart 6, Lucei 2, Sakoyah Randle 14, Dawes 9, Salazar 0, Cardenas 0, Jada Luilamaga 12, Starr 0.
Nixyaawii=15=10=13=17=—=54
Yakama Tribal=17=7=11=17=—=52
Highlights: Luilamaga 10 rebs, 4 assts; Sydrah Eagleheart 5 rebs; Gwen Dawes 5 rebs.
---
BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, WEST VALLEY 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Eisenhower 736-592, West Valley 657-640, Eisenhower 701-695.
Highlights — WV: Evka Ball 539 (180, 180, 179), Elissa Morehouse 509 (192), Ashley Miles 472. Eisenhower: Ada Querin 532 (194, 190), Haley Hammontree 477 (206), Kaylynn Jeffery 486 (176), Laurel Heesemann 582 (178, 195, 209).
Records: Eisenhower 3-1, West Valley 2-2.
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunday's Results
RCA 9, Junior Beetles 6. (Brayden Palmateer 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Chase Hansen 1-4; Keegan Edler 1-4, run; Damian Gama run; Cash Haughton run, RBI).
Junior Beetles 12, River Dogs 1. (Palmateer 1-5, run, 2 RBI; Haughton 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Dakota Bauer 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Edward Messer 1-3, 2 runs; Kaden Taylor 3-5, 2 runs; Keegen Edler 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Colby Taylor 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Trent Wilkey RBI; Xander Smith 1-4, RBI).