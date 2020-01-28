RICHLAND, Wash. — Lexi Tobiness' layin at the buzzer lifted Eisenhower's girls to a 60-59 overtime win at Hanford in nonleague basketball play Tuesday night.
Tobiness finished with 15 points and teammate Kiana Yesiki paced the winners with 26 points. Jessica Valentinez netted 13 as the Cadets won for the third time in their last four games.
Eisenhower (3-4 CBBN, 5-9 overall) hosts West Valley on Friday.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 26, Lexi Tobiness 15, Jessica Valentinez 13, Rodriguez 4, Rios 2, Edwards 0, Johnson 0,Valdez 0, Verduzco 0, Woody 0.
HANFORD — Illiyana Moran 31, Lindsey Margkie 11, Davis 7, Robinson 4, Fulton 3, Parker 3, Bert 0, Kaiser 0 , Downard 0, Woodward O.
Eisenhower=15=15=17=6=7=—=60
Hanford=6=24=10=13=6=—=59
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 65, KITTITAS 42: At White Swan, freshman Keegan Wolfsberger turned in a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and added four assists for the Cougars.
KITTITAS — Amelia Mohn 11, Allphin 0, Brooke Ravet 10, Phillips 3, Moore 7, Graham 2, Miller 0, Rupp 9.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 0, Jackson 5, Andrews-Ike 4, H. Bass 8, Bock 8, Scabbyrobe 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 13, Olms 5, Lovie Vanpelt 10, Castilleja 6, M. Bass 4, Pineda 0.
Kittitas=5=11=9=17=—=42
White Swan=12=19=19=15=—=65
Highlights: Sampson 8 rebs, 3 assts; Bock 5 assts; Wolfsberger 11 rebs, 4 assts; Vanpelt 5 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
YAKAMA TRIBAL 61, ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE 58: At Coulee City, Jada Liulamaga scored 14 points and Justeen Eyle hit two key 3-pointers down the stretch to help Yakama Tribal hold off a second-half rally.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewin Mills 11, Sydrah Eagleheart 12, Sa. Eagleheart 3, Eyle 9, Dawes 8, Jada Liulamaga 14, Suppah 4.
ACH — Mimi Isaak 19, Austyn Kennie 10, Murray 7, O. Parrish 0, Schafer 0, Correia 6, P. Parrish 2, Makenna Oliver 14.
Yakama Tribal=17=15=10=19=—=61
ACH=6=17=15=20=—=58
YT highlights: Mills 6 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls; Sophia Suppah 3 stls.
---
POMEROY 45, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 32: At Pomeroy, Madi Candanoza scored 10 points for the Knights, but they lost to Pomeroy.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Madi Candanoza 10, Banks 3, K. Candanoza 3, Alseth 2, Halma 9, Andringa 5, Wolters 0.
POMEROY — Wolf 9, Heidi Heytrelt 12, M. Watko 0, S. Watko 6, Herres 3, Manes 6, Dixon 9.
Sunnyside Chr.=7=12=3=10=—=32
Pomeroy=17=10=8=10=—=45
---
BOYS
CBBN
HANFORD 79, EISENHOWER 64: At Hanford, Isaac McDonald led the Cadets with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
EISENHOWER — Corbray 0, Teddy Rodriguez 13, Yaeger 2, Spurrier 5, Cardenas 4, Fernandez 8, Isaac McDonald 23, Sanchez 0, Adams 9.
HANFORD — Samples 5, Clayton 6, Walker 9, Riley Nighswonger 11, Tyson Caufield 21, Hudson Shupe 14, McDowell 7, Cramer 6.
Eisenhower=15=10=22=17=—=64
Hanford=21=26=17=15=—=79
Ike highlights: McDonald 8 rebs; Jodeci Adams 10 rebs.
---
EWAC
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 63, MABTON 53: At Walla Walla Valley, Andrez Zavala scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to keep the Vikings close and teammate Oscar Galarza grabbed 13 rebounds in Monday's game
MABTON — Preciado 6, Vasquez 0, McCallum 5, Andrez Zavala 19, Galarza 9, Bahena 0, Luis Ramirez 12, Lopez 0, Ramos 0, Barajas 0.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Santellano 9, Jake Freedle 19, Parks 2, Aaron Pollard 15, Rittenbach 4, Henry Clancy 14.
Mabton=7=10=16=20=—=53
WW Valley=12=11=16=24=—=63
Highlights: Oscar Galarza 13 rebs.
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 69, BICKLETON 39: At Sunnyside, Cole Wagenaar scored 20 points and Nate Moore added 19 to lead the Knights past the Pirates. Christian Arriaga led Bickleton with 14 points and John Cardenas added 12.
BICKLETON — Hayl. Andrews 0, J. Andrews 0, Hayd. Andrews 2, Gifford 0, Hanson 0, John Cardenas 12, Magana 2, Christian Arriaga 14, McBride 6, Riggs 3, Mains 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 4, D. Bosma 0, Nate Moore 19, Justin Van Wieringen 11, Jech 5, Cole Wagenaar 20, Anthony Mendoza 10, Roedel 0.
Bickleton=8=9=10=12=—=39
Sunnyside Chr.=18=19=25=7=—=69
Highlights: Cardenas (B) 9 rebs; Arriaga (B) 6 rebs; Scott McBride (B) 4 rebs, 4 asts; Dakota Riggs (B) 6 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 75, KIONA-BENTON 47: At Kiona-Benton, Caleb Deaton broke out for 31 points and Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rangers (13-4).
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Mueller 2, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 15, Caleb Deaton 31, Hires 0, Rodriguez 0, Abrams 7, Nedrow 2, Gooler 0, Grant Osborn 14, Lakey 4.
KIONA-BENTON — Vander 3, Anderson 0, Craven 7, Sanchez 2, Henry 6, Villareal 3, Aguilar 6, Simpkin 2, Isaac Rhineschmidt 12, Messner 4, Neez 2.
Naches Valley=23=15=18=19=—=75
Kiona-Benton=8=9=16=14=—=47
NV highlights: Lloyd-Watson 10 rebs; Abrams 6 assts.
---
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE 52: At Coulee City, Bryce Strom scored 19 points as the Eagles improved to 13-2 with their 10th straight win.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 6, Bryce Strom 19, Washise 0, Mylo Jones 13, Bryan Strom 7, Bennett 0, John 6, Justine Hart 11, Dawes 0, Pasqua 0.
ACH — Chase Gerard 22, D. Isaak 6, Roberts 0, Schafer 6, Reece Isaak 13, Murray 3, McWalter 2.
Yakama Tribal=11=16=20=15=—=62
ACH=11=7=14=20=—=52
YT highlights: Hart 6 rebs; John 5 rebs; Bryan Strom 4 assts.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 48, HIGHLAND 24: At Highland, Levi Rivera's 19 points paced the Crusaders, who improved to 13-1.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Levi Rivera 19, Noah McKee 15, Nolan-Thompson 5, Bazaldua 4, Vickers 4, Myers 1.
HIGHLAND — J. Silva 7, Ponce 6, Connolly 4, O. Silva 4, Quezada 3.
Riverside Chr.=12=21=6=9=—=48
Highland=5=8=3=8=—=24
---
ROYAL 85, GOLDENDALE 74: At Goldendale, Nick Lee scored 19 points for the Timberwolves but they couldn't recover from Royal's 32-point second quarter.
ROYAL — J. Allred 0, Bergeson 0, Avery Ellis 11, Gunnar Livingston 14, Co.Christensen 8, Caleb Christensen 22, Carter Dorsing 11, Ethan Small 19.
GOLDENDALE — Nick Lee 19, McKune 0, Corbin Bland 11, Ihrig 9, Napoleon Owen 10, Mains 6, Kayser 6, McKune 0, Caleb Smith 13.
Royal=16=32=19=18=—=85
Goldendale=19=22=13=20=—=74
Goldendale highlights: Lee 4-9 3p.