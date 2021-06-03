TOPPENISH — Another strong fourth quarter carried Zillah's boys to a regular season sweep of Toppenish thanks to a 76-71 SCAC win Thursday night at A.J. Strom Gym.
Claysen Delp scored 32 points and Luke Navarre added 24 to lead the Leopards without their top scorer from the first meeting, Teegan Waldman, the injured senior who only came in late to throw an inbounds pass.
Josh Perez scored 21 points for the Wildcats, who will be the No. 2 seed behind Zillah when the SCAC tournament starts next Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Claysen Delp 32, Perez 0, Avila 0, Favilla 4, Medrano 2, A. Waldman 8, T. Waldman 0, John 6, Luke Navarre 24.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Mesplie 9, Josh Perez 21, Shane Rivera 18, Larios 0, Martinez 1, G. Mesplie 2, Jason Grant 16, Christopher Marquez 1, Christian Marquez 0.
Zillah=20=13=21=22=—=76
Toppenish=16=15=21=19=—=71
---
WAPATO 71, CONNELL 49: At Wapato, Braden Richardson hit four 3-pointers, scored 27 points and added eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolves.
CONNELL — Lloyd 2, Holt 9, Freeman 6, Martinez 4, Jesus Saucedo 27, Burygone 1.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 5, Walsey 3, Parrish 3, Matthew Alvarado 17, Ruiz 4, Tadena 3, Braden Richardson 27, Bill 5, Dollente 2, McConville 2.
Connell=14=11=9=15=—=49
Wapato=14=24=16=17=—=71
Highlights: Richardson 8 rebs, 5 assts; M. Alvarado 7 assts.
---
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 66, EISENHOWER 49: At Eisenhower, Brent Maldonado's 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists sparked the Grizzlies to their road win. Daniel Singleterry netted 19 points for Sunnyside.
Isaac McDonald tallied a game-high 25 points for Eisenhower.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquirdo 2, Briones 0, Max Garcia 10, Brent Maldonado 20, Montelongo 0, Galvez 0, Daniel Singleterry 19, Cazares 2, Salinas 6, McNair 7.
EISENHOWER — Howes 2, Davis 5, Miller 0, Garent 5, Simmons 7, Schwem 3, Tasker 0, Berumen 2, Isaac McDonald 25.
Sunnyside=16=15=17=18=—=66
Eisenhower=3=14=13=19=—=49
Highlights: Maldonado (S) 10 rebs, 6 assts; Noah McNair (S) 5 rebs; Max Garcia (S) 5 rebs; Garent (E) 8 rebs, McDonald (E) 7 rebs.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 70, GRANGER 32: At Cle Elum, sophomore Joel Kelly made 8 of 13 shots for 17 points and added 14 rebounds and four assists for the Warriors in Wednesday's win.
On Thursday, Cle Elum traveled to Pateros and won 62-42 as Kelly had another big game with 18 points, six boards and three assists. The Warriors (7-1) host Yakama Tribal on Saturday.
GRANGER — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Najar 0, Luke Chafin 10, Cole Singer 13, Joel Kelly 17, Favero 8, Razee 5, Ja. Kelly 6, Montgomery 6, Ellison 5.
Granger=4=4=11=13=—=32
Cle Elum=25=19=15=11=—=70
Highlights: Joel Kelly 14 rebs, 4 assts; Gage Ellison 8 rebs.
---
KITTITAS 69, GRANGER 37: At Granger, junior Blake Catlin scored 39 points for the Coyotes and teammate Josh Rosbach put together eight points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
---
RIVER VIEW 72, MABTON 58: At River View, Andrez Zavala led the Vikings with 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
MABTON — Carreon 3, Sam Vasquez 14, McCallum 6, Andrez Zavala 17, Farias 2, Rodriguez 0, Morrow 0, Bahema 0, Jose Ramos 16.
RIVER VIEW — Bales 2, Daniel Carrillo 12, Cody B. 0, Gier 4, Bio Mendoza 24, Jude Senger 16, Noah White 12, Olivera 2, Day 0, Kolasinski 0.
Mabton=12=18=13=15=—=58
River View=20=12=18=22=—=72
Mabton highlights: Zavala (M) 5 rebs, 7 assts, 6 stls; Vasquez 10 rebs; Geno Bahema 5 rebs, 4 assts.
---
GIRLS
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 57, EISENHOWER 54: At Sunnyside, Benemi Sanchez scored 23 points and the Grizzlies overcame a six-point halftime deficit to stay unbeaten with their fourth straight win. Kiana Yesiki's 21 points paced Eisenhower.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 6, Mia Rodriguez 13, Ramirez 0, L. Rodriguez 0, Serna 4, Sanchez 2, Ochoa 0, Tobiness 8, Kiana Yesiki 21, Cortez 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 0, Benemi Sanchez 23, Garza 0, Alyna Ramirez 3, Paris Wilson 13, Carrizales 0, Schmahl 4, Lopez 0, Puente 4, Zamora 0, Mia Hernandez 10.
Eisenhower=20=12=7=15=—=54
Sunnyside=11=15=11=20=—=57
Highlights: Alyna Ramirez (S) 13 rebs; Wilson (S) 6 rebs; Hernandez (S) 7 rebs.
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 85, TOPPENISH 62: At Toppenish, Kassy Garza followed up Tuesday's career-high 27 points with 22 and the Leopards exploded for 50 points in the second half. Teammate Brynn Widner netted 21 and Maddie Wallace had 19.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 21, Hicks 8, Ziegler 6, Flood 0, Esquivel 2, Kassy Garza 22, Nishi 0, Oliver 3, Ramos 4, Maddie Wallace 19.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 5, Bree Peters 18, Zuniga 4, Hill 0, C. Peters 8, Sanchez 0, Johnson 6, McCord 0, Whalawitsa 9.
Zillah=18=17=27=23=—=85
Toppenish=15=12=14=21=—=62
---
EWAC
GRANGER 51, KITTITAS 24: At Granger, Jasmine Vasquez scored 15 points to pace the Spartans.
KITTITAS — Ravet 0, Bare 6, Harber 6, Federwisch 0, Wilson 1, Nunley 9, Asbury 2.
GRANGER — Valdez 2, Franco 4, Cassandra Herrera 12, Quinonez 1, Maria Carrasco 12, Ramos 5, Jasmine Vasquez 15, Torres 0, Chavez 0, Valencia 0.
Kittitas=8=2=4=10=—=24
Granger=15=15=12=9=—=51
---
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 46, SELAH 38: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo and Neveah Patterson netted 18 points apiece as the Pirates pushed their season record to 5-1. The Pirates play at Moses Lake on Saturday.
SELAH — Ruark 3, Hall 0, Wangler 0, Tamblyn 0, Pendleton 8, Horton 7, Kieryann Mattson 11, Wells 4, Carpenter 5.
DAVIS — Gomez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 18, Carillo 0, Valentinez 4, Rodriguez 0, Hohner 0, Neveah Patterson 18, Bueno 0, Shaela Allen-Greggs 6.
Selah=8=9=14=7=—=38
Davis=19=4=10=13=—=46
---
PATEROS 37, CLE ELUM 26: At Pateros, Isabelle Martin grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Cle Elum, which hosts Yakama Tribal on Saturday.
CLE ELUM — Singer 2, Dewitt 8, Kretschman 4, Anderson 2, Martin 3, Rainwater 2, Isotalo 4, Ellison 1.
PATEROS — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=7=11=1=7=—=26
Pateros=8=5=10=14=—=37