A special guest at Eisenhower’s cross country practice broke the team’s rule of not talking during warmup exercises Friday afternoon.
Matthew Centrowitz learned his actions wouldn’t be allowed for typical runners, but the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters hardly fits that definition. Ike coach Phil English didn’t seem to mind, as he gave Centrowitz every opportunity to teach and inspire the younger runners.
“Some of these kids, sounds like they’re excited about potentially running in college and some are too young to be even thinking about that,” said Centrowitz, who grew up in Maryland and won a national prep title in the 1,500 meters before moving on to the University of Oregon. “But I just look back on my career in high school especially, and obviously middle school (I) was just having fun with sports.”
After arriving Friday afternoon for Saturday evening’s Downtown Yakima Mile, Centrowitz made a quick stop at Wilson Middle School before heading to Eisenhower. He spoke to an auditorium full of seniors while underclassmen watched the livestream in their classrooms.
Several Cadets, including Aiden Waddle, Nathan Johnson, Kara Mickelson and Hannah Hilton, will hit Yakima Avenue Saturday night for their own mile race against other high school runners. The team joined Centrowitz and Yakima Mile co-founder Chris Waddle — Aiden’s father — for a warmup lap around the athletic fields after he shared a few words of encouragement.
Centrowitz’s father, Matt, also ran for Oregon, where he broke Steve Prefontaine’s 1,500 school record and often competed against English, a Washington State graduate. The younger Centrowitz won three straight Pac-10 titles and captured the NCAA outdoor title before turning pro in 2011.
A busy 2021 has featured a runner-up finish in the 1,500 at the Olympic Trials in June before Centrowitz failed to quality for the 1,500 final in Tokyo. He placed ninth against a similar field at last weekend’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore. Saturday’s race will be his first road mile since 2018 and with $15,000 on the line if certain times are reached, he’s expecting a fast pace with the winner around 3:50 in what might be his final race of the season.
“Once that event happens and the Olympics are over, you’re kind of like ‘now what?,’” Centrowitz said. “For me, it’s just I want to make sure I’m still enjoying the season and this is something obviously I knew I was going to enjoy and so that’s why I decided to come out here for sure.”