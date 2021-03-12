CBBN
Sunnyside 54, Eisenhower 25
Logan Rodriguez threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns and Myles Newhouse piled up 306 yards of rushing and receiving with three touchdowns for the Grizzlies Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Rodriguez connected on 20 of 32 passes while Newhouse ran for 168 yards and a score and hauled in six passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Sunnyside (2-0), which hosts Prosser for a nonleague game next Friday.
Jorge Garcia and Isaac Aguilar combined for 229 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns apiece for the Cadets (1-1), who play at West Valley next Friday.
Sunnyside=7=21=20=6=—=54
Eisenhower=6=0=7=12=—=25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sunnyside, Myles Newhouse 9-168-1, Ezequiel Ayala 2-41-1, Julian Sandoval 1-25, Dustin DeRego 2-7, Logan Rodriguez 3-10-1, Dominique Booth 2-10. Ike, Jorge Garcia 16-168, Isaac Aguilar 10-61, Nahum Garent 7-37, Elyan Jimenez 4-26, David Aguilar 1-10.
PASSING — Sunnyside, Logan Rodriguez 20-32-0-407-5. Ike, Nahum Garent 9-21-0-114 yards.
RECEIVING — Sunnyside, Noah McNair 8-95-1, Newhouse 6-138-2, Brent Maldonado 4-90-1, Jose Munoz 1-54-1, Sandoval 1-6. Ike, Jorge Garcia 3-73, Nehemiah Garcia 2-16, Jacob Sartain 1-3, Stevan Rodriguez 1-16, Team 2-6.
---
CWAC
Prosser 49, Ellensburg 6
PROSSER — Kaiden Rivera threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers as the Mustangs finished a 4-0 run through CWAC play Friday night at Fiker Stadium.
Rivera's scoring strikes covered 34, 6, 29, 85 and 21 yards, and Tommy Inions scored touchdowns on offense and defense.
Prosser (4-0, 4-1) concludes its season next Friday with a nonleague game at Sunnyside while Ellensburg hosts Grandview.
• In other CWAC action Friday, Selah defeated Grandview 40-0.
Ellensburg=0=0=0=6=—=6
Prosser=7=14=28=0=—=49
Pro — Danny Reyes 34 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Ryan Beightol kick)
Pro — Tommy Inions 6 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Pro — Brock Weinmann 29 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Pro — Inions 23 interception return (Beightol kick)
Pro — Haden Hicks 85 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Pro — Kase Tuttle 3 run (Beightol kick)
Pro — Reilly Williams 21 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Ell — Ryker Fortier 8 run (kick blocked)
---
EWAC
Granger 40, Highland 9
GRANGER — Diego Cantu scored three touchdowns and he and teammate Jonathan Mendoza both rushed for over 100 yards as the Spartans improved to 3-0.
Cantu ran for 103 yards and scored on runs of 43, 14 and 3 yards, and Mendoza ran for 104 yards with two touchdowns, including a 55-yard punt return in the second quarter to open the scoring. Granger ran for 289 yards with Ismael Torres running in three conversion runs.
Granger hosts Cle Elum on Friday while Kittitas visits Highland.
Highland=0=3=0=6=—=9
Granger=0=24=8=8=—=40
Granger — Jonathan Mendoza 55 punt return (Ismael Torres run)
Granger — Diego Cantu 43 run (Torres run)
Granger — Cantu 14 run (Torres run)
Highland — FG Jesus Silva 32
Granger — Cantu 3 run (Mendoza run)
Granger — Mendoza 1 run (Ryan Heckert run)
Highland — Silva 12 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Rodrigo Ayala 13-42, Marco Ramirez 4-9, Salvador Gonzalez 8-6. Granger, Mendoza 12-104, Cantu 9-103, R. Heckert 11-48, Torres 8-34.
PASSING — Salvador Gonzalez 6-15-66.
RECEIVING — Highland, Silva 2-18, Jorge Villafan 1-1, Luis Garcia 2-12, Ramirez 1-35.
---
Kittitas 24, White Swan 14
KITTITAS — Josh Rosbach returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to spark the Coyotes to their first win of the season.
White Swan pulled within 18-14 at the break when Chance Abrams connected with Kupkana Leavitt on a 60-yard scoring pass and then ran in the two-point conversion.
Next week Kittitas travels to Highland while White Swan plays at Tri-Cities Prep.
White Swan=6=8=0=0=—=14
Kittitas=6=12=6=0=—=24
WS — Devin Sampson-Craig 38 run (pass failed)
WS — Kupkana Leavitt 60 pass from Chance Abrams (Abrams run)
Note: Kittitas scoring, stats unavailable.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WS, Victor Broncheau 15-85, Steven Verwey 8-60, Sampson-Craig 4-40, Abrams 3-10, Alejandro Ramirez 1-2.
PASSING — WS, Abrams 10-18-1-120, Sampson-Craig 2-6-0-30.
RECEIVING — WS, Leavitt 10-100, Ulyises Ceballos 1-10, Donovan Watlamit 1-40.
---
Burbank 55, Cle Elum 6
BURBANK — Griffin Bator caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Cle Elum (2-1), which absorbed its first loss of the season against the unbeaten Coyotes. Cle Elum plays at Granger next Friday.
Cle Elum=0=0=0=6=—=6
Burbank=21=20=7=7=—=55
---