Eisenhower graduate Julian Erosa will return to the Octagon for UFC Fight Night 200 Saturday night in Las Vegas.
He’ll take on Steven “Ocho” Peterson, a Texas fighter ranked 52nd in the UFC featherweight rankings who’s won his last two UFC fights. Erosa’s ranked 28th and has won four of his last five fights, most recently a third round submission of Charles Jourdain last September.
They’ll compete in the eighth fight of the main card, set to start at 4 p.m. and stream live on ESPN+. Peterson holds an overall MMA record of 19-9 and 3-3 in UFC, while Erosa’s 25-9 in MMA and 4-5 in UFC.
The 32-year-old earned his first opportunity at the highest level of MMA through Ultimate Fighter 22 in 2015, but the road back looked difficult after a knockout in May 2019 dropped his record to 1-4. A Canadian fighter’s visa issues gave Erosa an unexpected opportunity in June 2020, and he took full advantage with consecutive wins over Sean Woodson and Nate Landwehr.
Erosa, who graduated from Eisenhower in 2006 and trained at Yakima MMA with legendary coach Rich Guerin, lives in Las Vegas with his wife, Alaina, a graduate of Naches Valley High.
