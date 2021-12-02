When CBBN coaches finally got a look at Kiana Yesiki’s junior season in May and June, they knew who had the goods. That’s why they named her the conference’s player of the year — the first girl from Eisenhower to earn the award in 15 years.
When Portland State University coaches got their up-close look later in the summer, they knew who had the goods, too. That’s why new head coach Chelsey Gregg put Yesiki at the top of her first recruiting class.
“Kiana is a true scorer who loves to compete,” Gregg said of Yesiki after the 5-foot-10 guard signed on Nov. 10. “She has a certain grit and will to her that shows every time she is on the floor. Whether it’s jumping in the passing lanes, causing chaos on defense, or hitting a big-time pull-up jumper, Kiana makes plays.”
With that collegiate future secured, Yesiki can now focus fully on her last high school season, which starts Friday with a trip to Mount Si followed by a trek to Grandview the next day. She couldn’t be more excited, not only because Ike returns its entire team but also because she missed the last game in June with an ankle injury when the Cadets played Davis for third place in the district tournament.
“Sitting out that last game was horrible. I was fine all season and the one game I don’t wear an ankle brace (against Moses Lake in the semifinals) I step on a girls foot,” she said. “But I feel great now and I’m super excited. We’ve worked so hard over the summer and I think our potential will really come out this season.”
Since she arrived in Yakima two years ago following a move from Seattle and a freshman year at Archbishop Murphy, Yesiki has been good for 20 points a game. She was all-CBBN first team and all-defense as a sophomore when new coach Ray Harris laid the groundwork for rising above some lean years for the program. Then, after getting only eight games for a junior season that was postponed half a year, she still did plenty enough to land the MVP award and another all-defense selection.
With so much of Yesiki’s game grounded in the “grit and will” that Gregg mentioned, she hasn’t isolated any part of that game to improve heading into her prep finale. Except to be the outspoken leader this team needs.
“Honestly, I’ve always struggled with being more of a vocal leader,” she admitted. “My sophomore year, with being new to the program, I was iffy with speaking up. I got a little better at it last season but it was a really short season. Now, with all the potential I see, I want to help us in every way I can — not just scoring.”
The pieces are definitely there for Eisenhower to make some noise this winter and having the reigning player of the year is certainly a great start. But Harris also has two-time all-league guard Mia Rodriguez, a Yakima Valley College commit, a pair of returning all-leaguers in Navaeh Lopez and Lexi Tobiness, and Analyssa Maldonado, who was all-CBBN first team as a sophomore for Sunnyside in 2020.
Yesiki, Rodriguez, Tobiness and Maldonado are all seniors. Last season Harris had no seniors.
The last time Eisenhower qualified a girls team for state was in 2006, when Laiken Dollente was the Big Nine’s MVP. The backcourt of that team, which placed fourth in Tacoma and holds the Valley record for most wins in a season with 29, starred collegiately in the Rose City — Dollente at the University of Portland and Claire Faucher at Portland State. Five years ago, Faucher was inducted into PSU’s Hall of Fame.
After a recruiting visit to Eastern Washington, Yesiki made her visit to Portland State in the fall and that was that.
“I just fell in love with it. When you know, you know,” said Yesiki, who is headed to the Big Sky Conference along with the Valley’s two other top recruits in Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip (Montana State) and Prosser’s Halle Wright (Idaho State). “I grew up in Seattle and I’m still a city girl. Everything about it seemed right to me.”
A mutual feeling.
“Not everyone has the ability to just go get a basket, and Kiana has that,” Gregg said. “Her versatility at the guard spot makes for a tough matchup, regardless of who is on the other side. She’s tough, works hard, and competes. She loves the game of basketball, and it shows every time she’s on the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.