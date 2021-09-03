Forced to watch from the sidelines as a junior last spring, Tieg Gilman made up for lost time in a spectacular way Friday night.
The senior wide receiver turned an athletic, leaping midfield catch into an 80-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half, finished with 172 yards on six catches and helped Eisenhower hold off Selah for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting ever between the two programs on opening night of the prep football season.
Down 14-0 in the final period, Selah scored on two long drives and threatened to steal the game in the final seconds before a 32-yard field goal sailed just outside the right goal post.
"Our seniors really rose up and made some big, big plays for us," said coach Gary Jimenez, who's entering his eighth season for the Cadets. "The number of times we shot ourselves in the foot was kind of mind-blowing, but we got the crucial stops when we needed them. That's credit to our seniors, who found a way to gut this one out."
None more so than Gilman, who suffered a knee injury a week before Ike's first game in March and missed all five games as a junior. He was faced with a quick turnaround to be fully ready for his senior season less than six months after the injury, but he got the job done and made an immediate impact in his first varsity start.
After hauling in catches of 11, 42 and 16 yards from senior quarterback Nahum Garent during a scoreless first half, Gilman thought when the Cadets got the ball on their own 20 with eight seconds left that Garent would just take a knee.
"But then we got the play and I thought, 'we can score this.' I just had a good feeling about it," Gilman said. "My quarterback let it go and I had to go up and make a play, that's my job. It was incredible to give us that boost for halftime. I've never had that feeling before."
Gilman high-pointed for the ball in a duel alongside Selah's Jack Kuhn, who didn't snag that interception but did get two others — one in the second quarter and another on Ike's first drive of the third period. Kuhn also led Selah with six receptions.
Unable to score on their first six possessions, the Vikings hit their stride late, scoring on a 15-play drive followed by a 12-play march — both featuring hard running by Carlos Ramirez and Clayton Westfall — and pulled within 14-12 with 3:16 left.
Selah then forced a three-and-out and immediately drove to a first down on Ike's 12. But two straight tackles-for-loss, including Jorge Garcia's 10-yard sack, backed the Vikings up and the field-goal attempt with 18 seconds remaining was wide.
Garent, now in his third year at the helm for Ike, threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Andre Moore made his debut at quarterback for Selah and completed 15 of 22 passes for 128 and ran for a touchdown. Ramirez ran for 117 yards, including 54 on the Vikings' last two drives.
Next Friday, Eisenhower will play at East Valley while Selah hosts Naches Valley.
Selah=0=0=0=12=—=12
Eisenhower=0=7=7=0=—=14
Ike — Tieg Gilman 80 pass from Nahum Garent (David Aguilar kick)
Ike — Javon Davis 21 pass from Garent (Aguilar kick)
Selah — Andre Moore 4 run (kick failed)
Selah — Clayton Westfall 2 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selah, Carlos Ramirez 20-117, Westfall 9-33, Sam Rees 2-(minus 7), Moore 13-(minus 18). Ike, Jorge Garcia 9-36, Garent 10-28, Kamron Butler 1-5, Aguilar 2-2, Team 1-(minus 7).
PASSING — Selah, Moore 15-22-0-128. Ike, Garent 11-20-2-215.
RECEIVING — Selah, Jack Kuhn 6-35, Shaun Salveson 5-63, Westfall 2-19, Devin Mooney 1-7, Rees 1-4. Ike, Gilman 6-172, Davis 4-33, Niehemiah Garcia 1-10.