To be clear, no matter how delayed, condensed and masked-up this bizarre basketball season has been and will be, Eisenhower’s girls don’t view this as a lost year at all.
It could, in fact, be the most meaningful season the program has had in 15 years.
Without a senior on the floor and with four returning CBBN all-leaguers, the Cadets are wired up and ready to make the most of this May-June campaign and that was quite obvious Tuesday night in a 61-31 victory over West Valley in the league’s second game of the late-starting season.
“We need this season to grow as a team, bond together and put in the work,” said Kiana Yesiki, one of four starting juniors. “Our goal next year is to get to state (Ike’s last trip was 2006) and we need this season, even if it’s just 10, 12 games, to work toward that goal.”
The young and ambitious Cadets opened last Saturday with perennial power and reigning champion Moses Lake and fell 61-55. Nothing like last year’s two 40-point wallopings.
“We were close and we really wanted that one, but we let them know it wouldn’t be like last year,” said Yesiki, whose relentless energy and drive led to 27 points on 13-for-17 shooting and 11 rebounds.
“Our effort has completely changed and we have confidence now.”
They have much more than that. In addition to the 5-foot-10 Yesiki and two other former all-league underclassmen in Mia Rodriguez and Lexi Tobiness, second-year coach Ray Harris has gained Analyssa Maldonado, who was a first-team standout as a sophomore last year at Sunnyside.
“Analyssa has changed the DNA of our team,” Harris said. “We’re a lot more mobile now, she helps spread the floor and she’s a tremendous scorer. We don’t have to send everything through Kiana because we have plenty of girls who can score.”
And press.
West Valley returns Linfield-bound post Gillyan Landis but graduated the bulk of last year’s core. The young, developing crew around Landis struggled mightily against Eisenhower’s full-court press, which led directly to a 20-0 run in the first half. The Cadets forced eight backcourt turnovers in the first quarter alone.
The Rams came out in the second half more aggressive and got to the foul line five times in the third quarter and managed to slow Ike down for a while.
“There was a drought there in the third quarter that we’ll talk about,” Harris noted. “Playing with a lead is still a learning process and we have to be a little more disciplined about that. We reached and fouled when we didn’t need to. But it’s our second game.”
With West Valley having trouble settling into its half-court offense against that pressure, the 6-2 Landis got off eight shots and finished with nine points and six rebounds. Teammate Sophie Kraft also had nine points.
Yesiki’s shooting clinic, which reached from the arc to the backboard, was supported by Rodriguez’s 13 points and six rebounds and Maldonado’s 12 points with two of Ike’s five 3-pointers. Sophomore Leslie Sanchez came off the bench to grab eight rebounds.
“Believe me, we won’t let this season mean nothing,” Harris said. “We’re focused on working hard now and build for the future. This league has been Moses Lake and Sunnyside for a long time, so why not us?”
“We had to wait a long time to start, but we’re getting to play Moses Lake, Eastmont and Wenatchee,” Yesiki added. “We’re excited and Analyssa is the missing piece. It’s great getting the chance to play now so we can keep building for next year.”
Eisenhower remains at home for a third straight game on Saturday, hosting Davis, while West Valley travels to Eastmont.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 7, Allen 3, Tweedy 2, Bremerman 0, Betterton 0, Kraft 9, Steiner 1, Landis 9.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 3, Analyssa Maldonado 12, Mia Rodriguez 13, Ramirez 0, L. Rodriguez 0, Serna 4, Sanchez 0, Ochoa 0, Tobiness 2, Kiana Yesiki 27, Cortez 0.
West Valley=7=6=7=11=—=31
Eisenhower=22=14=9=16=—=61
Highlights: Ellie Tweedy (WV) 8 rebs; Yesiki (E) 11 rebs, 6 stls; Leslie Sanchez (E) 8 rebs; M. Rodriguez (E) 6 rebs.