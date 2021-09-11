Nahum Garent passed for 184 yards and ran for three touchdowns to spark Eisenhower to a 23-7 win over East Valley on Saturday at Earl Barden Stadium.
East Valley pulled within 10-7 early in the fourth quarter on Carson Knautz's touchdown reception, but Garent responded with scoring runs of 5 and 40 yards to help the Cadets pull away for a 2-0 start to the season.
Garent completed 18 of 25 passes for 184 yards with Tieg Gilman hauling in seven passes for 120 yards. Garent also had 83 yards rushing on just eight carries.
Eisenhower hosts Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday.
Knautz had seven receptions for 65 yards for East Valley (0-2), which opens CWAC play on Friday hosting Othello.
Eisenhower=3=0=7=13=—=23
East Valley=0=0=0=7=—=7
Ike — FG David Aguilar 18
Ike — Nahum Garent 6 run (Aguilar kick)
EV — Carson Knautz 20 pass from Garin Gurtler (kick good)
Ike — Garent 5 run (Aguilar kick)
Ike — Garent 40 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Garent 8-83, Jorge Garcia 13-50, Aguilar 4-12. EV, Riley Zaldivar 18-80, JJ Dobie 1-3, Christian Flores 1-(minus 2).
PASSING — Ike, Garent 18-25-1-184. EV, Gurtler 9-27-3-75.
RECEIVING — Ike, Tieg Gilman 7-120, Javon Davis 4-30, Nehemiah Garcia 3-10, J. Garcia 4-24. EV, Knautz 7-65, Teghan Moser 2-10.
