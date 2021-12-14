There’s just no getting around this. The CBBN knows it, and the Cadets know it.
Eisenhower’s girls bowling team is on a roll.
With seniors Kaylynn Jeffery and Laurel Heesemann leading the way, the Cadets remained unbeaten for the season with a 3-1 victory over West Valley on Tuesday at Nob Hill Lanes.
Jeffery produced a 192 high game in her 353 series and Heesemann was right there, posting a 191 in her 348 series. That’s the balance and depth that has pushed coach Chad Quesnell’s Eisenhower crew to 6-0 in league and 7-0 overall with a nonleague match coming Thursday against Selah.
The Cadets swept the full games 796-704 and 806-745. In the Baker games, Ike pushed the margin to 3-0 with a 140-128 win before West Valley took the finale 181-148.
Junior Sam Ostriem paced the Rams with a 329 series that included a 182 high game. Teammate Cara Connelly turned in a high game of 169.
Ike’s depth was solidified with Haley Hammontree’s 312 series and Ada Querin’s 172 high game. Last week in a 4-0 win over Eastmont, Heesemann rolled a 363 series with a 203 game while Hammontree, Jeffery and Querin all had games of 180 or better.
